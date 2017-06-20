

Padres catcher Austin Hedges tags out the Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo during a collision at home Monday night. Hedges left the game an inning later. (Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press)

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is drawing heavy criticism for a collision at home Monday night with San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges.

With the Cubs trailing 2-1 in Chicago in the bottom of the sixth, Rizzo led off with a triple, his first of the season. One out later, Kris Bryant hit a shallow liner to center field, which was caught by the Padres’ Matt Scuzur. Scuzur threw home to Hedges to try to get Rizzo out at the plate for a double play.

He did. But it came at a price.

Rizzo crashed into Hedges, who struggled to get up after the collision. He finished the inning but left the game in the bottom of the seventh with a bruised right thigh.

Padres Manager Andy Green told reporters after the game he wasn’t sure how long Hedges would be out. He said he didn’t perceive Rizzo to be a “dirty player” but called the collision a “fairly egregious violation of the rule” as well as a “cheap shot.”

Cubs Manager Joe Maddon had the opposite reaction: “I’d much prefer what Riz did tonight and what he did was right, absolutely right. There’s nothing wrong with that, and nobody can tell me differently.”

Major League Baseball addressed collisions at the plate before the 2014 season, enacting Rule 7.13. Its intention was to prohibit “the most egregious collisions at home plate.” Part of the rule reads that “a runner attempting to score may not deviate from his direct pathway to the plate in order to initiate contact with the catcher (or other player covering home plate).”

Rizzo told reporters after the game that he has talked to a lot of umpires about the rule and to his understanding, “if they have the ball, it’s game on.”

“I know it’s very sensitive when there’s a collision at the plate,” Rizzo said. “By all means do I hope Hedges is all right. It’s a play where I’m out by two steps. I slide, he runs into me. It’s one of those plays it’s unfortunate he exited.”

The Padres’ radio broadcasters weren’t happy either. Announcer Tony Gwynn Jr., a former outfielder for the Padres, tweeted that if Rizzo gets hit by a pitch during his next at-bat, “it should be all good.”

That didn’t happen . . . at least not Monday night.