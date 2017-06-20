They wanted something different. Something that would easily identify them with the city they now call home. And something that would tie their little family to a certain Windy City baseball team.

So, eight months after the Chicago Cubs ended their curse and won the World Series, little Waveland Case entered the world.

There were plenty of ways her parents, Stephen and Bronwyn, could have gone: Jo Maddon, Ivy, Wrigley, Billie. Or even Murray. Although the Cases are from Texas and Tennessee, they wanted something distinctive that reflected the pride they have in the city and the Cubbies. “We feel like this is our special place,” Case told the Chicago Tribune. “We wanted something unique to Chicago.”

They’re sports fans, but they ruled out Espn, which has been done a number of times. Instead, they landed like a bases-clearing blast on Waveland, the street that lies outside left field at Wrigley. On Father’s Day, the baby girl arrived and, holy cow, was she a home run herself. “It will be tough to top my first Father’s Day!” her dad tweeted. “Cubs win!”

Happy Birthday to my new daughter, Waveland. It will be tough to top my first Father's Day. Cubs Win! @Cubs #FlyTheW pic.twitter.com/1u2jMgHFLR — Stephen Case (@casest10) June 18, 2017

There have been all of five Illinois babies named Waveland since 1916, according to stats the Tribune cited from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Vital Statistics. “The main reaction we’ve gotten is a double take,” Case, a graduate student at Wheaton College, said. “At least on Twitter it’s been 99 percent positive. One guy did ask if I was going to name my kids Old Style and Rooftop.”

Elsewhere, new parents have been thinking more generically over the past decade or so. “I jokingly asked my wife what she thought about the name Espn,” papa David McLain told Charlottesville’s WCAV when their son was born last year. “She said she really liked it. When I told her I was just kidding and that I was just saying ESPN as a single word, she said she still really liked it.”

Thus Planet Earth welcomed another child named Espn. It isn’t clear just how many there are, but several have been chronicled over the past decade. One, born in Southeast Missouri in 2011, originally was destined for life as Reed Espn, “but,” his parents told the Sikeston Standard-Democrat, “when he was born, he looked more like an Espn.”

In 2004, Rebecca and Michael McCall told the Associated Press that the idea of naming their newborn son Espn also started as a joke after they heard a story on the radio about a baby being named “Espen.”

So, you see, Waveland isn’t such an unusual name after all.