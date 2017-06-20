

Prosecutors in Spain have targeted another world soccer icon for tax fraud, this time Manchester United Coach Jose Mourinho. As told by the BBC, they allege that he defrauded the country of 3.3 million euros (nearly $3.7 million) by not declaring revenue from the use of his image rights between 2011 and 2012, when he was coach at Real Madrid.

The Portuguese-born Mourinho, 54, served as Real Madrid’s coach from 2010 to 2013. He then moved to Chelsea of the English Premier League before taking over at Manchester United last year.

Last week, Spanish prosecutors accused Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo of defrauding the government of $16.5 million in unpaid taxes from 2011 to 2014, a charge he denies. They say that in 2010, Ronaldo set up a company to manage his image rights in the British Virgin Islands but then transferred those rights to a second company in Ireland, solely for the purpose of creating a “screen” to confuse Spanish tax authorities. Mourinho has been accused of a similar scheme, using shell companies in the Virgin Islands and Ireland to “hide profits made from image rights,” according to the AP.

Ronaldo, also from Portugal, has been summoned to testify in his case on July 31.

Last year, Barcelona legend Lionel Messi and his father were found guilty of similar tax-fraud charges in Spain, each of the Argentine men receiving 21-month prison sentences that will not be served because the country suspends the sentences of first-time offenders if the sentence is for less than two years.

So why are Spanish prosecutors going after all these big-name soccer personalities, all of them hailing from other countries? It all goes back to David Beckham, the British star who joined Real Madrid in 2003 after nine seasons at Manchester United. He became one of the first foreigners to take advantage of what appropriately enough became known as the “Beckham Law,” a Spanish tax decree passed in 2005 that allowed foreigners to sign up for a 24 percent tax ceiling — roughly half the tax burden faced by wealthy Spaniards — over their first six years of contract employment in the country. The foreigners who signed up for this program also could avoid paying taxes on income earned from outside of Spain (like, say, worldwide image rights) under certain conditions.

Spain was undergoing an economic boom at the time the law was enacted, but the country was one of many hit hard by the global recession of 2008 and 2009. In 2010, the law was altered so that anyone earning more than 600,000 euros annually would not be eligible, and Spanish prosecutors have since taken a closer look at the taxes paid by wealthy foreigners.

“The line between avoidance and evasion is very fine in these cases,” Carlos Cruzado, president of the Spanish tax inspectors’ union, told the BBC. “In the past few years Spain’s tax agency has intensified its control over footballers and their companies, checking to see if they are mere fronts or whether they are really active economically.”