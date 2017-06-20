

The NBA, judging by the recent comments of Commissioner Adam Silver, appears open to changing its age requirement. Silver would like to raise the age limit — which currently sits at 19 — to 20 years. The players’ association has pushed to lower the limit to 18. And amid that discussion, Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski made his case this week for his own plan: High school kids would be permitted to go straight to the NBA, but if they instead choose college basketball, they would have to stay in college for a two-year commitment.

“In baseball, in theater, in music, if you’re 16 and you’re really good, you go on a different path,” Krzyzewski said on ESPN Radio Tuesday morning. “I really think that high school players should be allowed to go. And once they get to college, if [they] don’t do that, I think a two-year period, so you legitimize being in college, going for an education. You don’t just kind of use the college system as a training ground.”

At the same time, Krzyzewski praised Silver for beefing up the NBA’s development league, saying “each NBA team should be responsible for having a minor-league affiliate, a development league where these kids could go in and you could train them.

“I mean, a kid who’s really, really good coming out of high school, who does not want to go to school, would gain more from being in a pro system where he is working on his craft and his body and the development every day, just like a baseball player,” Duke’s coach said. “And I would like to see that.”

Silver said earlier this month that both the league and the National Basketball Players Association want to change the current rule. All sides agree that change is needed, he said, arguing that the current system is “not working for anyone.”

The current system — in place the past decade — has prompted one-and-done players to take over the college game and dominate the draft. Most of the top projected picks in this year’s draft have spent one year in college, as have the past seven No. 1 overall picks. Duke’s Jayson Tatum, part of a wave of one-and-dones who have played at Duke in recent years, is expected to be a top pick this week.

“People say that we’ve changed our recruiting philosophy. We haven’t changed our recruiting philosophy,” Krzyzewski said on “Mike & Mike.” “We’ve always recruited really good players who are good students and good kids, and now that combination has produced one-and-dones. Grant Hill and Elton Brand … we’ve had a number of guys who early on, like 10 20 years ago, they would be one-and-dones right now. So that’s who we have attracted. We’re not going to stop recruiting them, but it doesn’t mean we’ve changed our philosophy. The world of basketball has changed, and we’re trying to adapt to those changes.”

Krzyzewski went on to list other changes he would make to the game, allowing more practice time for collegiate players and creating a commissioner of college basketball to coordinate directly with the NBA on such issues. He repeatedly compared college basketball players to teenagers who are successful in other spheres, and said that college basketball is governed by “archaic rules that haven’t advanced with the game.”

“If you’re on the school newspaper, they don’t limit the number of hours you work on writing an article,” he said. “I think we should take a look at the whole system and see how we can cooperate and make sure that the kid is not cheated. He’s allowed to go [straight to the NBA]; if he doesn’t go, he’s allowed to work more with the coaches that he’s chosen in the collegiate ranks. …

“We move at a very slow pace in college, and the NBA and the players’ association move at a very quick pace because they’re a business,” Krzyzewski later said. “And I think as we’re in this we should run college basketball much more businesslike than we do — for the players, especially for the players — so they would be given the opportunities and be given what they deserve while they’re in college.”

None of these are new causes for Krzyzewski, but he suggested Silver’s openness to change gives him hope.

“Adam is the best,” he said, “so maybe we’ll get more movement in this.”