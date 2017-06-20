Now that the biggest rumor of NBA draft season — the Celtics-Sixers lottery swap — has been confirmed as true, it’s now time to turn our attention to the rumors swirling about current NBA players. Here’s what everyone is buzzing about as we approach the start of free agency on July 1.

Tuesday, June 20

Knicks toying with the idea of trading Kristaps Porzingis?

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to break the news (as usual) that New York Knicks President Phil Jackson “is weighing the possibility of trading Kristaps Porzingis, an idea that’s inspired a frenzy of suitors across the NBA.” Woj says the Knicks are eyeing Arizona 7-footer Lauri Markkanen with the No. 8 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft as a possible replacement, should they deal Porzingis.

Porzingis reportedly is as baffled with the team’s direction as most other NBA observers and skipped his exit meeting in April after the team’s regular season ended with a fourth straight losing record. And despite Porzingis’s popularity among an increasingly weary Knicks fan base, Jackson said earlier this year that no one on the roster is untouchable and apparently thinks he could parlay a trade into a needed front-line guard, though Woj reports that he has yet to engage in trade talks with other teams.

USA Today’s Sam Amick seems to suggest that the Knicks have done exactly that, however.

On the Kristaps Porzingis front, one exec who has been in touch with the Knicks describes their asking price as "very aggressive." — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 20, 2017

One team that could be interested, however, is the Boston Celtics, holders of a plethora of first-round draft picks over the next few years. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News says the Celtics could be a receptive party.

But maybe the Knicks are being a little too aggressive here, to the point where some are viewing this as merely a fishing expedition? The Vertical’s Chris Mannix and ESPN’s Zach Lowe both say this could be the case.

Growing skepticism among some execs in contact w/New York that the Knicks are serious about a KP deal. Price described as extremely high. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) June 20, 2017

Have heard same twice in last hour. NYK will talk KP, but demands are super high.

In other words: probably ok to chill at least a bit. https://t.co/iOlqOow7yG — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 20, 2017

The Knicks have not had any contact with the big Latvian since the end of the season, with the New York Post positing that the team is worried that Porzingis “may have fallen under the spell of Carmelo Anthony,” who has made his displeasure with Jackson perfectly clear. But Porzingis’s brother and agent told ESPN’s Ian Begley on Tuesday that he wants to remain in New York.

“Despite how the Knicks are treating their players, Kris wants to stay in New York. He loves the city and he loves the fans and he wants to win with this team,” Janis Porzingis said. “If he’s going to be traded, he’s going to play out his contact and decide his future on his own.”

Jeff Zillgitt, also of USA Today, says desperate times may call for desperate measures.

One person with knowledge of Knicks/Porzingis trade possibility characterized situation as job preservation for front office. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) June 20, 2017

But is it too desperate?

"If I'm James Dolan I'm firing Phil Jackson before I trade Kristaps Porzingis." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/UtqF95mwBL — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 20, 2017

Pau Gasol to do a solid for the Spurs?

Before the Porzingis news broke, Woj reported that Spurs veteran Pau Gasol will decline the $16.2 million player option on his contract but will work with the team on a new, longer-term deal to give the Spurs some salary cap relief. Gasol, who turns 37 next month, averaged a career-low 12.4 points in his 17th NBA season but also attempted a career-low 9.4 shots. He also seemed a better fit coming off the bench late in the season, averaging 13.4 points and shooting 59 percent from three-point range in 25 games as a reserve after he lost his starting job to Dewayne Dedmon.

“I think he’s done a great job of trying to figure things out; accepting coming off the bench to make us a better team. I think he did a good job,” Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich said earlier this year, per ESPN.

As it stands now, the Spurs don’t have room under the salary cap to sign free agents, though Gasol opting out and signing a restructured deal would help.

Jimmy Butler to team TBD?



David Griffin might have lost his job as the Cavs’ general manager on Monday, but that hasn’t stopped the team from trying to land the two-way player they need. News that Cleveland was trying to orchestrate a three-way deal that would land them Bulls guard Jimmy Butler broke on Monday, and on Tuesday the Chicago Sun-Times reported that Butler could push the Bulls’ front office to make the deal happen after receiving back-channel overtures from LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

To recap: The Cavs do not have the right assets in place to trade directly with the Bulls for Butler, who’s coming off the best season of his career, but the could work something out by including offering a player like Kevin Love or Irving to a third team (like, say, the Suns, who could then trade point guard Eric Bledsoe to the Bulls).

The Bulls situation is convoluted on a number of levels. As the Sun-Times notes, Dwyane Wade doesn’t have the patience for a rebuild at this late stage of his career and would likely opt out of his deal should the Bulls get rid of Butler, but if Chicago keeps Butler it would have to figure out how to keep him and Wade happy with Rajon Rondo still on the roster. Butler and Wade “would like a proven outside threat at point guard to open up the floor,” Joe Cowley reports, perhaps free agent Kyle Lowry.

Speaking of Lowry

On Monday night, the Raptors’ floor general shot down a Toronto Sun report that he was unhappy in Toronto has “zero interest” in returning to the team.

I dont do this ever but :

Don't believe what you hear !! Especially if it didn't come from me, and that bs FOR SURE didn't come from me..GN — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) June 20, 2017

Again, it’s complicated: Lowry is coming off the best season of his career and the Raptors are the only team that can offer him a max deal worth $200 million-plus. But he’s also 31 and Toronto might be hesitant to offer a player on the backside of his career that much money, especially an older player who has battled injuries that have worn him down in the postseason. So Lowry might be trying to remind other teams that the Raptors could give him a max deal, even if they probably won’t, as a leverage play.