

O.J. Simpson could be free by October. (Ethan Miller/Reuters/Pool)

Nine years into the 15-year sentence he received in 2008 for a bizarre armed robbery attempt to recover sports memorabilia in Las Vegas, O.J. Simpson is again facing parole.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Simpson, who is serving his time at Lovelock Correctional Center, will remotely be interviewed by the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners on July 20 in Carson City, Nev. If the board decides Simpson satisfied the necessary requirements to be granted parole, THR reports the former football star could be released in October.

[Caitlyn Jenner on O.J. Simpson: ‘I knew he did it’]

Simpson, who was infamously found not guilty in 1995 of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, sat for his first parole hearing in 2013. Describing himself at the time as a model prisoner whom other inmates come to for guidance, Simpson was granted parole on two of his 12 charges stemming from the botched heist in which he held up two sports memorabilia dealers with guns to retrieve personal mementos in their possession.

While that parole hearing win shaved a few years off Simpson’s sentence, it still left him with a mandatory four years, the last of which the 69-year-old is serving as he awaits next month’s hearing.

Meanwhile, media attention on the upcoming hearing will reportedly be high, thanks to a pair of television series that renewed interest in Simpson’s story last year.

“We’ve had close to 50 different requests for media access to this hearing,” Nevada hearings examiner David Smith told THR on Tuesday.

The hearing can be viewed only on closed-circuit television, however images from it will likely make the media rounds. Smith told THR that a pool feed to reporters will be available.

As for Simpson’s chances, well, that’s up for debate.

“I’ve seen [inmates] with no issues turned down. I’ve seen others where I’ve thought ‘no way’ get to go home early,” a Nevada Department of Corrections employee told Sports Illustrated in February. “They make up their own minds.”

For its part, however, Sports Illustrated counts Simpson’s chances for early release as better than average. Basing their assessment on the purported points system the parole board uses in Nevada that assigns scores to inmates based on what they say are “11 largely objective factors,” reporters Michael McCann and Jon Wertheim conclude Simpson is likely to be deemed an even lower-risk candidate for parole than he was in 2013.

“Indications are strong that this will be the year O.J. Simpson will be released from prison,” the pair wrote in SI. “As for just how free he will be, that’s another matter entirely.”