

Phil Mickelson, left, and caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay were together for a quarter-century. (Mark Humphrey/Associated Press)

Phil Mickelson and his longtime caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay have “mutually decided” to part ways.

Mackay confirmed the news in a statement sent to Sports Illustrated on Tuesday afternoon, describing his 25-year run as Mickelson’s right-hand man as “amazing.’

“Player-caddie relationships don’t often last that long,” Mackay said. “I will always be grateful that I was around to witness so much of Phil’s career.”

Among those accolades with Mackay at his side, Mickelson racked up 42 PGA Tour victories and more than $80 million in winnings, according to ESPN’s Jason Sobel. Mickelson also won five majors with Mackay on the bag, his last being the British Open in 2013.

Mackay, who will be replaced by Mickelson’s brother Tim for the remainder of this season, ended his note by predicting Mickelson, 47, would win more majors to come.

“And when he wins in the future [definitely the Masters], I will be among the first to congratulate him,” said Mackay, who said he isn’t retiring, but did not announce his next steps.

Mickelson, meanwhile, had equally nice things to say about Mackay.

“Bones is one of the most knowledgeable and dedicated caddies in the world,” Mickelson said in a statement (via ESPN). “He is always prepared and has the ability to make decisions in pressure-packed situations. Bones is without a doubt one of the most thoughtful people that I have ever known. The next player to work with him will obviously be very lucky.

He continued: “My relationship and history with Bones far exceeds golf. He has been one of the most important and special people in my life since the day we met, and I will always be grateful for everything he has done for me.”