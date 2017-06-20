Once one of Roger Goodell’s staunchest supporters, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft saw his relationship with the NFL commissioner sour during Deflategate to the point where he was publicly saying their friendship was permanently fractured.

“I don’t know if it will ever be the same, but in order to do what is best for the Patriots franchise long term, I believe it is best to compartmentalize and move on,” Kraft told the New York Daily News in January. “Like our quarterback, I am trying to remain positive and look to the future rather than dwell on the past. As a native New Englander, that’s easier said than done, but I am doing my best to put the matter behind me.”

But since then, there’s been a bit of a thaw. Goodell awkwardly handed off the Lombardi Trophy to Kraft after the Patriots won the Super Bowl and said in March that he would attend the NFL regular season opener at Gillette Stadium in September after rather conspicuously avoiding the Patriots’ home field during New England’s run to the NFL title last year. And on Tuesday, he was on hand in Jerusalem for the opening of the Kraft Family Sports Complex.



.@nflcommish Roger Goodell alongside Patriots owner Robert Kraft at the inauguration of the Kraft Family Sports Complex in Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/acOyjzjkn3 — Allon Sinai (@AllonSinai) June 20, 2017

Not only that, but Goodell went on the record to say that his friendship with Kraft has survived Deflategate seemingly unscathed. Here’s Allon Sinai of the Jerusalem Post.

.@nflcommish: Robert is very important to me personally…My friendship with Robert was never strained. We both understand that we have jobs — Allon Sinai (@AllonSinai) June 20, 2017

.@nflcommish: I know how important this is for him. My respect and admiration for him has never waned. We believe our best days are ahead. — Allon Sinai (@AllonSinai) June 20, 2017

Goodell joined Kraft in Israel along with an impressive list of NFL Hall of Famers, including but not limited to Joe Montana, Jim Brown, Jerome Bettis, Cris Carter, Eric Dickerson, Marshall Faulk, “Mean Joe” Greene and Roger Staubach. Kraft donated $6 million toward the construction of the new multisport complex, which includes both types of football fields (American and non-American).

As you can see from this shaky YouTube video, the gold-jacketed Hall of Fame crew tried out the new American football field at the complex (Staubauch still has it, apparently):