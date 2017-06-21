

Chris Berman is adjusting to his new normal. (Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Six weeks after the death of his wife in a two-car crash, Chris Berman has quietly been adjusting to life without Kathy Berman and semiretirement from ESPN.

Either one of those would qualify as a major life adjustment, after 38 years of marriage that spanned his time with the sports network. How on earth does one go on without either one, let alone both at the same time? Berman, whose wife died on the day before his 62nd birthday, is finding his way. The first hurdle was the wedding of the couple’s son on May 27, less than three weeks after her May 9 death.

“Our son got married, she never saw it,” Berman told the Hartford Courant’s Jeff Jacobs. “We were kind of figuring out what semiretirement was for us. ‘We’ll probably go to Maui, January, February, March. We’ll see what the year brings.’ Now, people ask me, ‘What are you going to do?’ I don’t know. Are you kidding? We’re just trying to process it.

“She had waited all this time, this is what I said at the eulogy, never complaining and she never saw it. Here it was, our son’s going to get married, there’s our daughter [Meredith], I’m semiretired. That’s what makes me the saddest. This was right at the doorstep. Doug had a wonderful wedding. It was great, upbeat. But there’s the song my son never got to dance with his mother. That’s rough.”

Because she would have hated to see the family mope, Berman carried on. He went through with their plans to see concerts featuring Tom Petty, Joe Walsh and Bob Dylan. On Wednesday, as ESPN announced that Karl Ravech would replace him as the Home Run Derby broadcaster, he played in the Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am.

Berman got through it with help from sports names he’d gotten to know over the years and fans. Bill Belichick, Andy Reid and Jim Kelly are among those who attended his wife’s memorial services. And flowers arrived for Berman, a longtime San Francisco Giants fan who was at a Giants-Mets game at Citi Field when the crash occurred, from Willie Mays. Everybody he ran into, famous or not, had a message.

“I guess if you’re 38 years on national TV, people feel like they know you. There’s not much mystery about me after all these years,” he said. “Perfect strangers run into you in a store, Rite Aid, where I get the Sunday papers, saying, ‘We’re really sorry.’ I get this feeling from people, ‘Our guy needs our help right now, and here we are.’”