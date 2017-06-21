

Dwight Howard could feel like he didn’t get a fair shake with the Hawks. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for D12 Foundation)

The rumors, not to mention bursts of actual news, about NBA trades were coming at such a ferocious rate Tuesday that Dwight Howard felt compelled to ask his Twitter followers for their thoughts on all the action. Minutes later, news emerged that Howard himself was getting traded.

As many pointed out online: Life comes at you fast.

Ok Twitter Fans ,, give me your thoughts , trades or otherwise & Remember 2B-Nice pic.twitter.com/Nl6lQFVvBN — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) June 21, 2017

Not sure I've ever seen life come at somebody faster pic.twitter.com/aIuxoLzoZj — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) June 21, 2017

A mere five minutes after Howard posted his tweet, ESPN’s Marc Spears tweeted that the veteran center was being dealt from the Hawks to the Hornets. Actually, Spears initially claimed that Howard was being moved to the Charlotte “Bobcats,” leading to plenty of jokes about how the eight-time all-star had become so irrelevant, he was now being traded to teams that don’t exist anymore.

To add insult to injury, or simply insult to insult, the trade itself (Howard and the No. 31 pick for Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli and the 41st pick) amounted to a salary dump for Atlanta, as The Post’s Tim Bontemps pointed out. Howard, an Atlanta native, signed with his hometown team last year for $70 million over three years, then averaged a solid 13.5 points and 12.7 rebounds, but the Hawks appear to set for a major makeover.

In fairness, the deal could work out well for Howard, who has a relationship with Hornets Coach Steve Clifford, a former Magic and Lakers assistant. Howard could provide Charlotte with some much-needed rim protection, although it remains to be seen if he follows through on his stated goal of adapting to the modern game by becoming proficient at shooting threes.

In the meantime, more than a few Twitter users were happy to show how proficient they were (i.e., quick with a GIF) at letting Howard know how humorously timed his own tweet was on Tuesday.

