

Dwyane Wade defended his debut season for the Bulls on Twitter. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

With the Bulls reportedly shopping Jimmy Butler around, it would be understandable if Dwyane Wade wanted no part of a rebuilding process. However, the 35-year-old shooting guard opted into his contract to spend the 2017-18 season in Chicago.

As for why Wade would make such a decision, he said Tuesday that he had “24 million reasons.”

That’s according to TNT’s David Aldridge, who asked Wade that very question. The 12-time all-star will make $23.8 million to play at least one more season for his hometown team, picking up a player option (per the Chicago Tribune) built into the two-year pact he signed last year after spending his first 13 NBA seasons in Miami.

Wade was brought to Chicago to not just give fans there a long-awaited homecoming, but to help Butler return the team to contention. It didn’t work out that way, as the Bulls slipped to 41-41, their worst record in seven seasons, and Wade frequently showed his age, never more so than when he was denied by the rim on a would-be dunk in April.

On the other hand, Wade did post respectable statistics, averaging 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals in a career-low 29.9 minutes. He was happy to point out those numbers Tuesday on Twitter, saying that if he was coming off such a season at age 25, he would be “getting 150 million [dollars].”

18.3 points a game in 29mins on 43% shooting at 35 years old. if I'm 25 with the same numbers I'm getting 150 million #Fading #petty — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 21, 2017

Wade was likely responding to online criticism that he was getting vastly overpaid by the Bulls, and making that point was apparently important enough to him to interrupt a vacation in Italy. More than a few Chicago fans could be unhappy that he appears to be choosing a hefty payday, rather than making a financial sacrifice to pursue postseason success with a team such as his buddy LeBron James’s Cavaliers.

In fairness, Wade has already made such concessions, most notably when he, James and Chris Bosh joined forces with the Heat. During his entire tenure in Miami, Wade was never his team’s highest-paid player, despite being widely regarded as the greatest player in franchise history.

Wade is set to again be the Bulls’ highest-compensated player this season, regardless of whether Butler is back. And if some want to gripe that he would never have gotten anywhere near that kind of money on the open market, well, Wade has plenty of reasons to feel like renewing his contract was the right choice.