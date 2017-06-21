One of the country’s top high school players sent a simple, powerful message when he showed up for an Ohio State football camp last weekend.

The message, emblazoned across his chest on his T-shirt? “I hope I don’t get killed for being black today.”

Smith, a 17-year-old defensive end, told ElevenWarriors.com he “decided to wear the shirt because I wanted to bring attention to the epidemic of blacks being killed at an alarming rate. What we would like to do is have people talk about these issues to reduce the murder rate of African Americans.”

Smith hails from Cleveland Heights and its county experienced more homicides, 168, than any in Ohio last year. Although the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice by Cleveland police drew national attention in November 2014, Smith said that his shirt, created by his brother, Malik, was not referring to that.

Malik Smith advised him that the shirt would draw a reaction and told Eleven Warriors and he wanted his brother to “be ready to have an answer and be able to fully explain the shirt in great detail.”

Most of the reaction to the shirt on social media was positive, but there were some nasty remarks sprinkled among the replies. “[They] are speaking negatively because they don’t understand what’s going on and the message behind it,” Smith said. “To see or hear about so many senseless killings, it tends to have a negative impact on you. You start to wonder if we should move away … but most, ‘why?’”

That’s a message that other black athletes, from Colin Kaepernick to LeBron James to those who brought Kaepernick’s national anthem protest to the high school level, have delivered, too. And it’s one that Smith will take to college, whether it’s to Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, UCLA or USC.

“We need to come together as a unit and stop coming after our own people,” Malik Smith said. “We have to work together.”