

Chauncey Billups was a five-time all-star. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Chauncey Billups was under serious consideration by the Cavaliers to run their team, in the wake of general manager David Griffin’s departure. Those reports might just have been confirmed Wednesday, by none other than basketball entrepreneur Ice Cube.

The rapper/actor was answering a question from a TMZ Sports correspondent about which team he thought was the favorite in the BIG3, his three-on-three league set to debut Sunday. Ice Cube began his reply by saying that he had been thinking it was the Killer 3s, a squad featuring Billups, along with Stephen Jackson, Larry Hughes and player/coach Charles Oakley.

“But,” Ice Cube continued, “since Chauncey took that job, it might change.”

[Brewer: The NBA offseason is already more compelling than the 2016-17 season]

When asked what he thought about “Chauncey taking that job,” Ice Cube said, “We love it, that’s what we’re all about, man.” He added that he and other BIG3 executives saw their league as a means for players to possibly return to the NBA, noting, “We encourage guys to continue their NBA careers.”

It was never specified what “that job” was, so we can’t be sure Ice Cube or the TMZ correspondent was referring to the reported position with the Cavs. But there haven’t been reports of Billups, who has been a basketball analyst for ESPN since retiring from the NBA in 2014, pursuing any other NBA job, whereas the smoke emanating from Cleveland has only intensified.

According to multiple reports, Billups met with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert for a second straight day Wednesday to discuss taking an executive position, likely as head of basketball operations. Billups would then be positioned to hire the team’s new GM.

Billups has no executive experience, but he gained widespread respect during a 17-year NBA career that included an NBA Finals MVP award in 2004 while helping the Pistons to a title. He is said to be close to Cavs Coach Tyronn Lue, himself a former longtime NBA point guard.

[The latest from the NBA offseason rumor mill]

Hiring a well-known and well-regarded figure such as Billups could help Gilbert change some of the negative narratives that have surrounded his team since it lost to the Warriors in the Finals. Griffin’s departure came after he had helped Cleveland make three straight trips to the Finals, including the franchise’s first championship, and LeBron James took what appeared to be a jab at Gilbert while tweeting out a supportive message for Griffin.

James himself could leave the team when his contract expires next year, while teammates Kyrie Irving and, to a much greater extent, Kevin Love have been mentioned in trade rumors. Cleveland does not have a selection in Thursday’s draft, but the team is said to be interested in acquiring a second-round pick.

In other words, there is much front-office work to be done in Cleveland. It remains to be seen if Billups is announced as the new leader of that front office, but to judge from Ice Cube’s remarks, today may have been a good day for the former Detroit star.

More NBA:

For Lonzo Ball, talent isn’t an issue heading into the draft. Daddy issues are.

Analysis: Top 50 prospects in the 2017 NBA draft, ranked

Beat writer mock draft: Whom will your team choose in the draft?