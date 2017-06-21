

Straight to the Vatican Museums, probably. (L’Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)

If Pope Francis wasn’t familiar with American football before, he sure is now after the last couple of months.

On Wednesday, a group of NFL Hall of Famers received an audience at the Vatican with His Holiness, who was presented with an autographed Hall of Fame helmet and jersey by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Exclusive Video: Gold Jackets meet @Pontifex & present him with a Hall of Fame Jersey and Helmet #VaticanHuddle pic.twitter.com/BhrSbzW9wB — Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) June 21, 2017

“I am pleased to greet you, the members and directors of the American Pro Football Hall of Fame and welcome you to the Vatican. Teamwork, fair play and the pursuit of personal excellence are the values — in the religious sense, we can say virtues that have guided your commitment, on and off the field,” Pope Francis said before greeting and blessing the Hall of Famers and their spouses. “These values meet the needs of our brothers and sisters and combat the exaggerated individualism, indifference and injustice that hold us back from living as one human family.”

The former NFL greats seemed overjoyed with the experience.

It was the second time in less than two months that Pope Francis encountered U.S. football royalty. In April, he received yet another helmet plus some sneakers from Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh during the Wolverines’ spring-practice trip to Italy.