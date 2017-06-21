

Lonzo Ball isn’t wasting any time in trying to get some help in Los Angeles — if he lands there. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Lonzo Ball isn’t even a member of the Lakers yet — and may never be — but he’s already selling LeBron James on the idea of joining him in Los Angeles. The former UCLA point guard, widely expected to be a top-three pick in Thursday’s draft, touted his ability to set teammates up in an open message Wednesday to the Cavaliers star made on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

Ball was telling “The Six” hosts Michael Smith and Jemele Hill that he always picked the Cavs in the “NBA 2K” video game, saying with a chuckle, “LeBron’s pretty hard to stop, so you just go to the basket every time.” Smith laughingly noted, “LeBron might be your teammate soon — you paying attention to those rumors?”

Smith then said to Ball, “Let’s just say the Lakers pick you, here’s your chance. . . . Why should he come to the Lakers and join your squad?”

“Hey man, LeBron, I like to win, and I know you like to win,” Ball said to the camera. “I think our games could help each other out a lot. Anytime you want the ball, just let me know, and it’s going to be there.”

It’s actually a good thing that Ball is not yet a member of the Lakers, otherwise his message would constitute a flagrant violation of the NBA’s tampering rules. However, many have ticketed him to that team since it won the No. 2 pick in the draft lottery, and that belief only intensified when Los Angeles traded its young point guard, D’Angelo Russell, to the Brooklyn Nets.

For James’s part, he isn’t yet a free agent, and, in theory, he may never be, although he is expected to exercise the opt-out provision of his Cavs contract next summer regardless of whether he actually intends to leave that team. The rumor mill has indeed been churning, though, with reports that James is eyeing a move to Los Angeles, where he purchased a $21 million home in 2015.

If Ball is not picked by the Lakers, that will come as a tremendous blow to the Los Angeles native, but it will be an even greater shock to his outspoken father. LaVar has been insisting that his son will be a Laker for months, saying just after May’s lottery that the struggling team would “make the playoffs as soon as my boy gets there.”

Unfortunately, LaVar Ball’s penchant for attention-grabbing commentary may have already cost his son a chance to partner with James on any team. In March, Ball said it would be difficult for the child of a superstar such as James to find his own success in the NBA, to which James responded, “Keep my kids’ name out of your mouth, keep my family out of your mouth.”

“This is dad to dad,” James added. “It’s a problem now.”

On the other hand, James got over that infamous comic-sans letter released by Cavs owner Dan Gilbert in the wake of the 2010 “Decision” (although his mother and wife had a much harder time with it), at least enough to return to Cleveland in 2014. So perhaps if Lonzo Ball proves his worth with the Lakers, much as Kyrie Irving did with the Cavs, James will let bygones be bygones.