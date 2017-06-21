What happens when you meet the love of your life and her last name is the same as your favorite team?

Easy. You marry her and take her last name. Ryan Holtan-Murphy and Marie Packer got married on June 17 in a Packer-themed wedding at Willis Tower in Chicago.

They celebrated their nuptials with green and gold Packers decorations throughout the wedding. They had multiple Packers flags, a Packers mailbox and even took photos with a Packers sign that read: “Meet the Packers!”

. @Packers -loving groom marries Marie Packer in packers-themed wedding, will take his wife’s last name: https://t.co/R8WKlYAM8t pic.twitter.com/i8nW6YP9Xc — The Knot (@theknot) June 21, 2017

But Holtan-Murphy saved the best for last. While the wedding was traditional in dress for the ceremony, the groom decided surprise his new bride with a Packers-themed suit and tie after they walked down the aisle.

Holtan-Murphy, 41, told ABC News he ordered the suit three months ago and hid it under a bed in their guest room.

Packer, 38, said she wasn’t completely surprised with her husband’s grand appearance.

“I was like, ‘Where is the green and gold? I know it’s around here somewhere and he just hasn’t busted it out yet,’ ” Packer told ABC News. “I just stood with my head down laughing easily for two or three minutes. He looked amazing. I thought he looked hilarious.”

Ryan Holtan-Murphy, a huge #Packers fan, took the name of his wife, Marie Packer, in a #GreenBay themed wedding ceremony! How fitting! pic.twitter.com/upaXq1xEuO — Proday Media (@prodayco) June 20, 2017

This couple isn’t the only one to do a Packers-themed wedding. But for Holtan-Murphy and Packer, theirs might be the one to beat.

you know you're from Green Bay when you attend a packer themed wedding pic.twitter.com/zF4YqfWXOC — alyssa (@alyssaadoelger) September 5, 2015

The couple made headlines in April 2016 when Holtan-Murphy said he would be taking his wife’s last name.

At the time, Holtan-Murphy told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: “This beautiful girl. We completely hit it off. She’s fun, she’s interesting, she’s smart, she’s hilarious. All of this. And her last name — it was like a thunderbolt for me. Her last name was just the flashing neon sign saying, ‘This is the one!’ ”

Holtan-Murphy and Packer first met in 2014 at a karaoke bar in Madison, Wis., the couple posted on their wedding website. When Packer told him her last name, he didn’t believe her. She had to show him two forms of ID and a credit card.

But the Packers connection didn’t stop there. Holtan-Murphy proposed to Packer in March 2016 at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago while wearing his favorite Aaron Rodgers Packers jersey. He even had the aquarium arrange a baby beluga whale swim over and bring the ring to Packer in a waterproof box.