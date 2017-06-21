

Quite a catch for the Patriots. (Julio Cortez/AP file)

On June 6, the New York Jets cut David Harris after they failed to work out a pay cut with a stalwart linebacker who “bled green,” according to New York Coach Todd Bowles, and had been with the Jets his entire 10-year NFL career.

It didn’t take Kreskin to predict what would happen next: On Wednesday, the Patriots signed Harris to a two-year deal, giving New England a player who not only has missed just one game over the past seven seasons, but also has intricate knowledge of a division rival (Harris called the defensive signals for Bowles on the field last season).

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the Patriots offered Harris more money than the Jets did before they cut him.

New England Coach Bill Belichick has long been a fan of Harris:

Here's Belichick a few years ago on David Harris pic.twitter.com/hTHvbqj9Eq — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 21, 2017

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News drives home the point that Harris should be a pretty good fit in Foxborough.

David Harris doesn't boast, talk trash or draw any attention to himself. Unassuming in every way. He'll fit in perfectly for Belichick. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) June 21, 2017

The Patriots are an NFL-best 76-22 against division rivals since 2001, and poaching players who once played for their AFC East foes is one reason. This year, they already had signed Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore in free agency after he spent five seasons with the Buffalo Bills, and in the past they’ve acquired former division rivals Danny Woodhead, Chris Hogan, Wes Welker, Sammy Morris, Scott Chandler, Shaun Ellis, Alan Branch and Vinny Testaverde.

“Oh, there’s no question they do that,” former Patriots tackle and current ESPN analyst Damien Woody told USA Today in March. “What they do is try to see if there are players who can fit a role on their team. And then they’ll scan the league with their player personnel department. If there’s a match, then they’ll explore if they’ll fit in the building and in the locker room. If the price is right, they’re in business.

“But the Patriots? They know that by taking some of their division rivals’ best players they’re doing two things: They’re helping them(selves), and they’re hurting you.”