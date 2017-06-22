Knicks President Phil Jackson has gotten a lot of grief over the last couple of days for his quixotic quest to trade away his team’s most valuable asset in Kristaps Porzingis. And on Thursday, hours before the NBA draft, the piling on continued.

Here’s Jason Williams during his appearance on ESPN’s “Outside the Lines.”

"@PhilJackson11 was falling in and out of sleep during my workout." – @RealJayWilliams on a recent recruit he spoke with. pic.twitter.com/Qmh4j0X9Pu — Bob Ley (@BobLeyESPN) June 22, 2017

“A top 15 draft pick told me the other day, ’cause we were involved in this conversation about Phil Jackson and the Knicks, and he said Phil Jackson was falling in and out of sleep during my workout,” Williams said.

To which Bob Ley says, with appropriate and enthusiastic wonder: “WHAT?”

Responding to a Twitter user who somewhat profanely doubted the veracity of Williams’s story, the Bergen Record’s Steve Popper seemed to suggest that Jackson falling asleep isn’t wholly far-fetched.



(@StevePopper on Twitter)



Williams almost certainly isn’t going to burn his source here, so we’re left to guess which prospect caught Jackson napping. Based on some quick Googling, here are the circa-top 15 players Jackson has seen in person:

— Malik Monk: Jackson was on hand for his pro workout day in New York last month.

— De’Aaron Fox, Donovan Mitchell, Luke Kennard: Jackson attended the CAA-repped players’ joint workout in Los Angeles earlier this month and appeared awake in one photo.

Magic Johnson here with @Happywalters at the @CatalystSM Pro Day. Phil Jackson also looking on. De'Aaron Fox working out soon. pic.twitter.com/tNEDMabLBf — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 3, 2017

Kennard went to Duke. So did Williams. Just throwing that out there.

— Justin Jackson: Worked out for team officials earlier this month. He said Phil Jackson was active and involved, for what it’s worth.

The Knicks have the No. 8 pick in Thursday night’s draft and many have noted their interest in French point guard Frank Ntilikina, who hasn’t been able to work out for any NBA teams because of his duties for his French pro team. So Jackson’s dozing was really all part of his plan, or something.