Markelle Fultz, chosen No. 1 overall in the 2017 NBA draft, got a little bit mixed up, it seems, when he posted an error-filled Instagram post Thursday night after becoming a Philadelphia 76er.

It would have been a great social media post. A picture of him, donning his gray pinstripe suit, a custom feather bow tie, a white and purple checkered shirt and a 76ers hat. But there was just one problem.

The caption wasn’t exactly complete. Like at all. It read: “Excited to head to (City) and join the (team name). @Tissot.us is helping me get started with my (team name) watch. #ThisIsMyTime #NBADraft.”

"Excited to head to (City) and join the (team name)."—Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/eUzTf7fs46 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) June 23, 2017

*Facepalm*

Fultz, who had a lot of time to prepare for this moment, didn’t prepare quite enough. Even with so many draft boards saying Fultz would go No. 1 to the Sixers, he apparently wasn’t ready to jinx it quite yet.

Instagram users drilled into Fultz’s error in his sponsored post, and for good reason. But Fultz, or someone on his team, saw the error and were quick to change it to insert “Sixers” for the blanks. Just not quick enough. On the ESPN broadcast of the draft, Fultz said he had his phone off all day and probably wouldn’t check it until the morning.