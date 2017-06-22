

Moise Kean grew up with Juventus, but now a complaint from his father might make him move on. (Giorio Benvenuti/EPA)

Juventus forward Moise Kean made headlines earlier this season when he became the first player born this millennium to play in any of Europe’s five biggest leagues. But this week, it’s his dad who’s making news for demanding the Italian squad keep up its part of the deal for his son. Specifically, Biorou Kean is demanding farm equipment from the Serie A team that was apparently promised as part of the contract his 17-year-old son signed with his permission last year.

“Juventus offered a contract of €700,000-a-year, which was fine, but the problem is they had also promised me some tractors for my agricultural business in the Ivory Coast, but now they say there is no budget for them,” Kean’s father told the Italian site Tuttosport (via the Independent). “I asked for this agricultural machinery and they told me there wouldn’t be any problems, but now things have changed.”

The elder Kean added: “I’ve got several hectares of land in the Ivory Coast which I would like to cultivate with rice and corn.”

[Mexican soccer federation begs fans to stop homophobic chant at games]

The younger Kean, who grew up with his mother in Italy and not with his father in the Ivory Coast, has not commented on his father’s concerns. Because Kean is not yet 18, however, he needs both legal guardians’ permission to sign all contracts in Europe, so there’s a chance this dispute could affect his career.

Kean signed his first pro contract in November with Juventus, after playing since the age of 10 on the club’s youth squads. At the time, his agent Mino Raiola said he foresaw his client there for the long haul, but according to Kean’s father, Raiola has no say in his son’s career because he never gave him permission to act on behalf of his son.

“[Raiola] says that he is my son’s agent, but the truth is we have never signed any agreement,” Biorou Kean told Tuttosport, adding, “In fact, if I were to choose, I would choose another agent.”

Raiola has not commented on Kean’s remarks.

While the younger Kean’s soccer future is bright, his next move is unknown. Should he move on from Italy, Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly shown interest, according to Goal.com.