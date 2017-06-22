

Happy Birthday, Leo! (Mal Fairclough/AFP/Getty Images

Cue the sad trombone. Whoever was manning ESPN FC’s Twitter account Thursday afternoon certainly knew how to depress a crowd. While reminding soccer fans about Lionel Messi’s upcoming 30th birthday on Saturday, ESPN FC added, “We won’t get to enjoy the iconic No. 10 much longer.”

Lionel Messi turns 30 on Saturday. We won't get to enjoy the iconic No. 10 much longer. https://t.co/EyETmbORfc pic.twitter.com/9C8epIuatG — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 22, 2017

Accompanied by a short slide show of artistic depictions of Messi, the last of which appears to tint his blond hair from last season an old-man gray, ESPN FC made it sound, at best, like the Barcelona striker’s career was on its last legs and at worst like he was dying. (His career and his health appear to be in top form, by the way.)

Fans were quick to respond, reminding ESPN FC that while many athletes might be nearing their end at 30, Messi isn’t average. Some even compared the Argentine legend to his Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo, the 32-year-old who Messi will likely face again in the finals for this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

wut, he's 30 and still in elite form, he's not retiring soon. pic.twitter.com/BatpUn4Buc — Dakota Andrés (@KOTAstewart) June 22, 2017

Why not? We still regard CR7 as a beast, and I would argue Messi's game is based on skills that he will not lose with age — Ed Dixon (@uvbindixonEd) June 22, 2017

You must not realize which no. 10 this is… — Ben (@sverige1089) June 22, 2017

In defense of ESPN FC’s Twitter handler, however, the ominous line came from the headline of a longer, retrospective article by Chris Jones about Messi’s career. While still wildly melodramatic, the article at least justifies the headline with some simple math. Yes, at age 30 (almost), Messi’s already incredibly long career is more than half over. But that’s because he embarked on his pro career when he was 17, and “Messi will not be playing football when he is 43,” Jones writes.

Well, you can’t really argue with that.

But as most of the replies to ESPN FC’s tweet suggest, Messi’s not a washed-up has-been, ready to be put to pasture in a lower-tier league. Messi’s likely got at least five more outstanding seasons left in his legs, and heck, that could be an underestimation considering how well the man played last season. While Barcelona didn’t capture the La Liga or Champions League titles (those honor went to rival Ronaldo’s Real Madrid), the team still contended. In fact, the points differential between Barcelona and Real for the La Liga title hinged on a single game.

Despite the loss, one could argue Messi was actually the best player on the pitch. He led Ronaldo (and everyone else) when it came to goals, managing 54 in 52 appearances with Barcelona.

In short, let’s revisit this conversation when he turns 35.