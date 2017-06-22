

LaVar Ball, right, hugs his son Lonzo during the NBA draft. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Joel Embiid wasn’t at the NBA draft in person, as opposed to May’s lottery, but he still made his presence felt Thursday. The 76ers big man fired off a tweet to teammate Ben Simmons that made fun of Lonzo Ball, who had just been selected by the Lakers, and his outspoken father LaVar.

Minutes after the Lakers made his oft-stated prediction come true by drafting his son, LaVar Ball told ESPN that he had spent his 19-year-old son’s entire life talking about his destiny of playing for that team, and he claimed that Lonzo would “take the Lakers to the playoffs his first year.” Those remarks had Simmons tweeting, “Crazy pills.”

“Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him,” Embiid replied.

That was a reference to a since-deleted tweet Simmons’s sister Olivia had posted in May after LaVar Ball had made sexist remarks to Fox Sports 1’s Kristine Leahy. A frequent critic of his, Simmons said, “I hope my brother dunks on lonzo ball so hard next year that his daddy runs on the court to help him up,” on Twitter.

Hey @Lavarbigballer can I get some women's leggi….. oh wait u don't cater to everyone. You're a marketing genius. — Olivia Simmons (@livvalice) May 18, 2017

Of course, to dunk on Ball, Simmons would have to actually be playing basketball, something that never happened during his rookie season. The 2016 No. 1 overall pick broke his foot in training camp and initially had a timetable of returning in January, but the 76ers eventually decided the best thing for the LSU product was to shelve him altogether, a development that his sister made fun of in another tweet.

Me and @BenSimmons25 have played the same amount of NBA games…… ZERO — Olivia Simmons (@livvalice) December 8, 2016

Embiid, of course, has dealt with even more injury issues. The 2014 No. 3 pick sat out his first two years before staying healthy for just 31 games last season. It’s a huge “if,” but if Embiid and Simmons can stay on the court, they would help form an imposing young trio, with the addition of Thursday’s No. 1 pick, Markelle Fultz.

Actually, make that an imposing young quartet, one apparently that will go by the nickname “FEDS.” That’s what Embiid was claiming on Twitter earlier in the evening, adding teammate Dario Saric as a core member of the up-and-coming Sixers.