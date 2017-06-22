For young, future NBA stars, draft night is the time to show off more than their talents on the hardwood. And this year, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the players did not disappoint.

With their outfits as their canvas, multiple players used the opportunity to wear custom lined suit jackets to honor their families and home towns.

Markelle Fultz, who went No. 1 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers, strutted down the red carpet in shoes made out of basketballs. The University of Washington product wore a gray pinstripe suit jacket and pants, giving a salute to UW with a white and purple checkered shirt and a colorful feather bow tie to match. Made by Brackish, the custom bow tie used both natural golden brown pheasant feathers and purple hand-dyed goose feathers.

Markelle Fultz wearing shoes tonight that are made out of basketballs. pic.twitter.com/jCjzommlvM — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2017

Sixers get their man, Markelle Fultz, with the No. 1 pick: https://t.co/yGri9QKGVL pic.twitter.com/ZyrkLOVHf1 — Philly.com Sports (@phillysport) June 22, 2017

But what was under his suit was the real showstopper. His custom suit was lined with a collage of photos and memories of his family. He also had “#F2G FAITHFUL TO THE GRIND” on the right side of the lining of his suit.

Fultz's memories are all in his jacket pic.twitter.com/Ef1yH4fGAu — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 22, 2017

Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox (No. 5 to Sacramento) showed off his custom made “LOVE” shoes. Fox’s dad made headlines this week after calling out Lonzo Ball in a Bleacher Report story published on Tuesday.

De'Aaron Fox's draft night shoes = pic.twitter.com/vIsGYjQSm9 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 22, 2017

Fox didn’t stop there. His draft night got emotional and grabbed the eyes of social media users when Fox honored his mom and aunt, who were both affected by breast cancer, with breast cancer awareness ribbons in the lining of his suit jacket. His mom is a 21-year breast cancer survivor. The custom-lined JF J. Ferrar suit was made by J.C. Penney.

De'Aaron Fox honoring his mom, a 21-year breast cancer survivor, with his jacket tonight. pic.twitter.com/o52iVOaSPP — Clayton Abernathy (@ClaySTV1) June 23, 2017

Gonna be a De'Aaron Fox guy for his career after seeing that breast cancer jacket — Sean Taylor (@BigSean_II) June 23, 2017

Fultz: My jacket has family memories

Tatum: I'm starting a foundation

Fox: My jacket is for breast cancer Ball: My shoes are Lakers colors — Dom Garrett (@DomGarrett) June 23, 2017

In addition to Fox, Kentucky’s Malik Monk (No. 11 to the Charlotte Hornets) wore a custom-lined JF J. suit made by J.C. Penney, paying homage to his hometown with the words “THE WOODZ” along the inside of the suit. “The Woodz” is what Monk calls a basketball court in his hometown in Lepanto, Ark. He also has the saying tattooed in huge letters just under his collarbone, along with a fully tattooed scene of the park.

Gonzaga’s Zach Collins (No. 10 to the Portland Trail Blazers) also had a custom suit, displaying his hometown of Las Vegas both on his shoes and on the inside of his suit jacket. Collins went to Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, where he led his team to four straight state championships.

Gonzaga's Zach Collins making sure his hometown of Las Vegas is part of his outfit tonight. pic.twitter.com/oKP8hsNG4v — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2017

UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, chosen No. 2 by the Los Angeles Lakers, decided to promote his Big Baller Brand with a custom black bow tie embroidered with the Ball’s “Big Baller Brand” logo on it. He accessorized with a diamond-studded cross necklace. Ball didn’t wear his Big Baller Brand shoes on the red carpet, but once he hit the stage at the draft, the shoes were on. (ESPN didn’t show the shoes on the telecast)

Don't put anything past the Balls. Lonzo Ball wearing a bow tie with the Big Baller Brand logo on it. pic.twitter.com/ecxmJmrB7n — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2017

Lonzo’s dad, Lavar Ball, matched his son in all black and showed off his Big Baller Brand with a “BBB” tie. Lavar’s middle son, LiAngelo, matched his dad, repping the logo as well. Lavar’s youngest son, LaMelo, stood out in a bright red suit jacket and a red bow tie.

After Lonzo was drafted, Lavar donned a “BBB” hat in Lakers’ yellow and purple. And the Big Baller Brand didn’t stop there. According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, once Lonzo Ball was chosen, the Big Baller Brand started pre-selling the purple, yellow and white shoes that he will wear in Los Angeles.

Lavar Ball just won draft night. Its over! pic.twitter.com/m3M7DL8YeY — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) June 22, 2017

As soon as Lonzo Ball got picked, the Big Baller Brand started pre-selling his on-court shoe he will wear in LA ($495) pic.twitter.com/9ZflFL7kIc — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2017

While he didn’t make a huge statement, Kansas’s Josh Jackson, who went No. 4 to the Phoenix Suns, stood out from the sea of mostly black, blue, and gray color scheme with a maroon suit jacket, a black dress shirt and black bow tie. Jackson also impressed with a Rolex diamond watch on his wrist.

Bill Self visiting with Josh Jackson and his mother prior to tonight's Draft! pic.twitter.com/NnI9YJii0o — Jayhawks In The NBA (@NBA_Jayhawks) June 22, 2017

Josh Jackson's Rolex spotted at tonight's NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/aKkc8yhoKA — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2017

Wake Forest’s John Collins wore Christian Louboutin high-tops, priced at $1,295 according to Rovell.

Wake Forest's John Collins wearing Christian Louboutin hi-tops to tonight's draft ($1,295) pic.twitter.com/sBFj7sHwXf — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2017

Louisville’s Donovan Mitchell (No. 13 to the Denver Nuggets) decided to rock his sock game with Louisville socks, which he pointed to as he went on stage.



(Frank Franklin II/Associated Press)