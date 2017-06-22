The daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks co-owner and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid were all over the revelation by Phil Jackson, inscrutable Zen Master and baffling president of the New York Knicks, that he would entertain trade offers for Kristaps Porzingis, the best thing his franchise has going for it.

Mallory Edens, who became an Internet sensation during the 2014 draft and solidified her status by crushing Bill Simmons last month, went with exclamation points and eye emoji in her initial reaction to the news. Then she got serious. “Okay I was like 90% kidding but this is just nuts. @kporzee we got a plane heading from NYC to MKE tmrw afternoon if u need a ride,” she tweeted, along with three kissy emoji.

[Phil Jackson gets all the Pinocchios for Porzingis comments]

And, if that doesn’t work, there’s Eden’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” move, using the meme in which a spoiled Veruca Salt demands everything from her rich dad to make a point with her father, Wes.

If that doesn’t do it, there’s always Embiid’s tweet-plea. He pointed out, without naming Porzingis, that “we don’t care about exit meetings.” That was a deft swipe at Jackson. “We’re getting calls,” Jackson said Wednesday. “As much as we value Kristaps, what he’s done for us. When a guy doesn’t show up for an exit meeting everybody starts speculating on the duration or movability from a club. So we’re getting calls. We’re listening, but we’re not intrigued yet at this level. As much as we love this guy, we have to do what’s good for the club.”

[The NBA offseason trade rumor mill is humming]

Jackson clearly remains miffed at being stiffed in the exit meeting. Although he claimed Porzingis was the first player to dis him, he’s forgetting that Shaquille O’Neal did the same thing and lived to tell about it. That would be no problem in Philly, which also has the top pick in Thursday’s draft.