NBA draft night brings out more than the stars — it brings out the fashion.

For young, future NBA stars, draft night is the time to show off more than their talents on the hardwood. And this year, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the players did not disappoint.

Before the start of the evening’s festivities, projected No. 1 draft pick Markelle Fultz, the University of Washington product, strutted down the red carpet in shoes made out of basketballs.

Markelle Fultz wearing shoes tonight that are made out of basketballs. pic.twitter.com/jCjzommlvM — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2017

Wake Forest’s John Collins wore Christian Louboutin high-tops, priced at $1,295 according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

Wake Forest's John Collins wearing Christian Louboutin hi-tops to tonight's draft ($1,295) pic.twitter.com/sBFj7sHwXf — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2017

Gonzaga’s Zach Collins also got in on the shoe game, repping his hometown of Las Vegas both on his shoes and on the inside of his suit jacket.

Gonzaga's Zach Collins making sure his hometown of Las Vegas is part of his outfit tonight. pic.twitter.com/oKP8hsNG4v — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2017

Not to be outshined in the shoe department, Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox showed off his custom made “LOVE” shoes. Fox’s dad made headlines this week after calling out Lonzo Ball in a Bleacher Report story published on Tuesday.

De'Aaron Fox's draft night shoes = pic.twitter.com/vIsGYjQSm9 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 22, 2017

UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, projected No. 2 draft pick to the Los Angeles Lakers, took to the red carpet wearing a black bow tie with the Ball’s “Big Baller Brand” logo on it.

Don't put anything past the Balls. Lonzo Ball wearing a bow tie with the Big Baller Brand logo on it. pic.twitter.com/ecxmJmrB7n — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2017

Lonzo’s dad, Lavar Ball, is also in attendance at the NBA Draft, matching his son in all black attire and showing off his Big Baller Brand with a “BBB” tie.