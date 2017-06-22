NBA draft night brings out more than the stars — it brings out the fashion.

For young, future NBA stars, draft night is the time to show off more than their talents on the hardwood. And this year, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the players did not disappoint.

Before the start of the evening’s festivities, projected No. 1 draft pick Markelle Fultz, the University of Washington product, strutted down the red carpet in shoes made out of basketballs.

Wake Forest’s John Collins wore Christian Louboutin high-tops, priced at $1,295 according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

Gonzaga’s Zach Collins also got in on the shoe game, repping his hometown of Las Vegas both on his shoes and on the inside of his suit jacket.

Not to be outshined in the shoe department, Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox showed off his custom made “LOVE” shoes. Fox’s dad made headlines this week after calling out Lonzo Ball in a Bleacher Report story published on Tuesday.

UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, projected No. 2 draft pick to the Los Angeles Lakers, took to the red carpet wearing a black bow tie with the Ball’s “Big Baller Brand” logo on it.

Lonzo’s dad, Lavar Ball, is also in attendance at the NBA Draft, matching his son in all black attire and showing off his Big Baller Brand with a “BBB” tie.