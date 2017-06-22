

Knicks President Phil Jackson said a lot of peculiar things on Wednesday night when he went on the MSG Network to talk about his plans for the team, but as multiple people have pointed out, two claims he made stand out as particularly odd.

Claim No. 1: No one ever skipped an exit meeting with Jackson before Kristaps Porzingis did after last season.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a player over 25 years of coaching, maybe 30, not coming to an exit meeting, so it’s not happened to me. I know it happens to other people and other players. His brother and his agent have downplayed it, but still, it’s a chance for a person to express themselves, and I had a real good relationship with Kristaps over the last two years. So it was kind of surprising.”

This is patently untrue. Following their Western Conference semifinal loss to the Spurs in 2003, Shaquille O’Neal failed to show up for a scheduled day of exit meetings with Jackson, an absence the Triangle master called “disrespectful.” Shaq expressed remorse and eventually sat down with Jackson, and the two had one more season together in 2003-04. But after that season’s NBA Finals loss to the Pistons, O’Neal skipped his exit meeting again, though Jackson was on his way out and would announce his resignation the next day.

It was a busy time in 2004, so maybe Jackson can be forgiven for that second oversight. But then he said something else on Wednesday night, this time about Derrick Rose, who’s now an unrestricted free agent after one injury-shortened season in New York.

No. 2: The Knicks are considering a new agreement with Derrick Rose, who skipped a game this season.

“That depends. It depends on how the order goes along here — our draft process, our rebuilding the team, our money we have to spend,” Jackson said. “So there’s a number of considerations in that. We’re looking at Derrick as far as how his rehab and recovery is going as we go along.”

So Porzingis skips an exit meeting and he’s a candidate for banishment, but Rose doesn’t show up for a game — in January against the Pelicans, earning a $200,000 fine — and the Knicks might want him back? How does that work?

Maybe, just maybe, the Knicks are mad that Porzingis publicly (and rightfully) called out the team’s confused direction, saying in March that there’s “a lot of stuff that’s not clear” on offense for the team’s players and that it’s “hard to play like that.”