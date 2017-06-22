

Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud offers words of advice to Yasiel Puig. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Yasiel Puig, suspended for one game a week ago because of an ill-advised, double-bird flip-off of fans, found himself the center of attention again Wednesday night.

This was related in equal parts to his prodigious baseball talent and to his proclivity for ticking people off.

The latest Puig moment came after he clubbed a three-run homer off Tyler Pill in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 8-2 victory over the New York Mets in Dodger Stadium. Puig, who came up to bat after an intentional walk, stood and admired his majestic clout, holding his bat until the ball landed, taking 11 seconds to get to first base and continuing at a leisurely pace the rest of the way. This irked the down-on-their-luck Mets and Wilmer Flores said something to Puig when he eventually rounded first base.

Yasiel Puig's home run staredown and trot took 32.1 seconds, second-longest in MLB this year. Looked like Wilmer Flores said something. pic.twitter.com/exN5LqpPIz — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 22, 2017

Flores uttered something that Puig picked up and he spun around to fling an expletive at Flores. As he crossed home plate, Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud offered a hot take. Later, Flores told reporters, “I don’t think he knows what having respect for the game is.” Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes advised him later to put a little more pep in his step.

“We’ve been hitting well and we’ve been hitting a lot of home runs, and if that’s the way he feels, it might be a result of them not playing so well,” Puig said. “After I talked to Cespedes, he told me to try to run a little bit faster — I don’t look at it that way.”

[VIDEO] Yasiel Puig three-run shot and Wilmer Flores mad. https://t.co/7pdA7aBFRD — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) June 22, 2017

Puig’s trot will go down as the second-longest of the season, at 32.1 seconds.

The two teams play again Thursday night and chances are Puig won’t have brushed up on baseball’s unwritten rules by then.

“We’re playing horrible right now,” Flores admitted, “and we don’t need his [expletive].”