Last year, a Spanish court found soccer star Lionel Messi and his father guilty on three counts of tax fraud after prosecutors said they failed to pay taxes on $4.6 million made via endorsement deals. They both were fined millions of dollars and sentenced to 21 months in prison, though neither was expected to serve any time behind bars because in Spain, sentences of less than two years can be suspended.

But that apparently is not a given, and on Friday a Spanish state prosecutor told the Associated Press that Messi has offered to pay an additional $558,000 to ensure that he and his father avoid prison. The prosecutor, Isabel Lopez Riera, added that she has told the judge who will rule on the matter that her office would accept the deal.

But according to Carles Vilarrubi, the vice president of Messi’s club team Barcelona, the Spanish tax authorities have an ulterior motive: The want to show Cristiano Ronaldo — another soccer titan accused by Spain of tax fraud — that he doesn’t have to worry about going to jail.

“I find it difficult to imagine that this would have happened had there not been a similar problem with another player,” he said, per Marca. “All of the developments that are taking place right now and that will take place in the coming days are so that Cristiano Ronaldo does not sit in the dock.

“They don’t want there to be a photo of Ronaldo in the dock, but Messi did have to go through this.”

Last week, prosecutors accused Ronaldo — who plays for Real Madrid — of using shell companies in the Virgin Islands and Ireland to defraud Spain’s tax office of $16.5 million in unpaid taxes from 2011 to 2014. The four-time world soccer player of the year reportedly was so enraged by the accusation that he demanded a transfer from Real Madrid, though he’s since cooled down after the club rushed to his defense.

Manchester United Coach Jose Mourinho also has been accused of tax fraud from his time as Real Madrid’s coach from 2010 to 2013.