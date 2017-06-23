

Caleb Swanigan, formerly husky. (Morry Gash/AP file)

After the Portland Trail Blazers took Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan with the 26th pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft, ESPN played a video that showed how Swanigan had transformed himself from a husky youngster into a consensus NCAA all-American and last season’s Big Ten player of the year. Jalen Rose made sure to get in one last dig at Swanigan’s former self.

ESPN trying to pull at the heart strings with Caleb Swanigan's upbringing, meanwhile Jalen goes off the top rope… pic.twitter.com/d23rU77DEL — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) June 23, 2017

“He was a young stretchmark-four back in the day,” Rose said, a play on describing a certain type of forward as a “stretch-four.”

Swanigan has ideal NBA brawn at 6 feet 10 these days, but he had a truly heartbreaking childhood. His father, who was addicted to crack cocaine and didn’t have much of a role in Caleb’s life, was 6-8 and weighed nearly 500 pounds when he died three years ago of complications related to diabetes. Swanigan, who spent some of his childhood in homeless shelters as his mother struggled to support six children, reached 360 pounds the summer before eighth grade, his uncertain living situation leading to an unhealthy diet and a nickname of “Biggie.”

“It is a lot more expensive to eat healthy than it is to eat unhealthy,” Swanigan told ESPN’s Myron Medcalf in January. “If you’re in a position to eat right, then you should eat right. Sometimes, financially, it just isn’t right.”

This is Caleb Swanigan (in the yellow shirt) in 8th grade, working out with his brother, Carl Jr. "Biggie" has changed his body and life. pic.twitter.com/636PYasQj4 — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) January 24, 2017

Swanigan eventually was adopted by former Purdue multisport star Roosevelt Barnes, who’s now a sports agent, and lost more than 100 pounds in high school and 15 more at college, Medcalf reported, but it was still a struggle.

“The first day he was there, I told him to get up in the morning and eat breakfast,” Barnes told Medcalf. “When I came downstairs, there was a big, giant box of Wheaties on the table. The whole box was gone, and the whole gallon of milk was gone. I said, ‘What happened?’ He said, ‘You told me to eat.’ I said, ‘I didn’t mean the whole box.’ ”

Thanks to a healthy diet and a somewhat unusual living situation at Purdue — Barnes paid for Swanigan to live alone in an apartment so he could avoid the junk-food-filled dorms — Swanigan built himself into a player who averaged 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds as a sophomore last season. Not too bad for a former “stretchmark-four.”