

Harry Giles wasn’t a fan of Sacramento as a youngster. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

In the hours after the Kings selected Duke big man Harry Giles with the 20th pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night, a Sacramento sports-talk host who goes by Carmichael Dave went through Giles’s Twitter feed to see if he’s ever had anything to say about that fair city. Turns out he had and, well …

Easy to pile on here, but as Harry Giles will learn, Kings fans have had success in winning over players critical of Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/iEcuPYG6If — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) June 23, 2017

The above screengrab was provided by Sean Cunningham, a sports reporter and producer for ABC10 in Sacramento. Based on Carmichael Dave’s Twitter feed, Giles’s tweets appear to have been deleted sometime after they were uncovered by him around 2:45 a.m. EDT.

To be fair, Giles had just turned 16 and just finishing up his sophomore year in high school when he took his shots at Sacramento. Plus, he sounded pretty thrilled instead of being “the happiest saddest dude in the world” immediately after his selection on Thursday night:

Extremely Bless. All Glory to God. YOUNG KING pic.twitter.com/JEOpqW3KYE — Harry Giles III (@HGizzle1) June 23, 2017

And he’s hardly the first basketball player to have some trepidation about playing for the Kings, who play in one of the NBA’s smallest markets, haven’t been to the playoffs since 2006 and haven’t won a playoff series since 2004. Chris Webber famously cried on the plane to Sacramento after he was traded there by the Washington Wizards in May 1998 but eventually came around and helped lead the franchise to its greatest burst of modern-day postseason glory. Webber even rejected free agent overtures from bigger-market teams in the summer of 2001 to re-up with the Kings, and in 2009 the franchise retired his number.

More recently, the franchise’s instability at the top has made it a less attractive option for NBA players than the city itself, though things seem to have settled down a bit and the team’s brand-new arena also could be a draw.

Giles has had a truly unfortunate series of knee injuries over his young basketball career, and while the Kings are taking a bit of a gamble by using a first-round pick on him, the tweets he made when he was much younger probably didn’t play into their decision.