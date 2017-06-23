

“It is what it is. I guess that’s his opinion,” Gar Forman said. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Following his trade Thursday from the Bulls to the Timberwolves, Jimmy Butler hasn’t said anything publicly yet about his feelings regarding Chicago management. But his personal trainer offered a few choice words to the Internet, not so much burning that bridge as dropping a thermonuclear warhead on it.

Claiming that the Bulls had the “worst culture in the league,” Travelle Gaines said, “I met drug dealers with better morals [than] their GM.” He also called that general manager, Gar Forman, a “liar.”

Butler had been rumored to be on the trading block, and Chicago pulled the trigger during the draft, sending its star player, plus the 16th pick, to Minnesota for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the seventh pick, which was used to take Arizona sharpshooter Lauri Markkanen. Butler is in Paris at the moment, as is Gaines, raising the possibility that the trainer wasn’t speaking entirely for himself.

Also in Paris is Dwyane Wade, who just became an ex-teammate of Butler’s, having signed with Chicago last year. Wade’s contract included an opt-out provision for this season, but he chose Tuesday to stay with the team for another season, despite the uncertainty surrounding his friend Butler.

When asked about that decisions, Wade said he had “24 million reasons” to return to the Bulls, referring to his salary for this season. That will make him not only by far the highest-paid member of the Bulls, but an aging, expensive misfit on a team suddenly in full-blown rebuilding mode.

That hasty change of direction may lead Forman to try to buy Wade out of his contract, which could add to the criticism he has received for his job the past couple of seasons, in which Chicago has gone 83-81 with one first-round playoff appearance. Told of Gaines’s comments in a post-draft news conference, Forman said (via the Chicago Tribune), “It is what it is. I guess that’s his opinion.”

Gaines will likely find a sympathetic ear in Minneapolis, where the Timberwolves are run by Tom Thibodeau, who was fired as the Bulls’ head coach after the 2014-15 season. His departure has coincided with a downturn in Chicago’s fortunes, although Thibodeau fared even worse with a young Timberwolves squad last season, going 31-51.

Gaines will also need help finding a place to live in Minneapolis, all the better to keep pushing Butler through grueling workouts that the 27-year-old swingman has credited with helping turn him from the 30th pick in the 2011 draft to a three-time all-star. To that end, the trainer, before blasting Forman, posted this tweet: