

Malik Monk answers questions after being selected by the Charlotte Hornets 11th overall during the NBA draft. (Frank Franklin II/Associated Press)

Kentucky Coach John Calipari didn’t hold back when asked on Thursday night’s ESPN broadcast of the NBA draft if anything had thus far surprised him.

With three of his Wildcats selected in the first 14 picks, Calipari was rightfully excited for his players — with one tiny exception. He wanted Malik Monk, who was chosen No. 11 by the Charlotte Hornets, to play in New York.

“I wanted Malik in New York because I thought he would light it up,” Calipari said on the ESPN broadcast. “It would be back on. But they must’ve liked the French kid [No. 8 pick Frank Ntilikina]. I’ve not seen him enough, but I hear he’s really good.”

Calipari has been a staple at the NBA draft over the years, with 16 Kentucky players chosen in the Lottery since 2010.

I liked a @YouTube video https://t.co/kI0FqBt353 John Calipari Wanted Malik Monk On The Knicks | 2017 NBA Draft | ESPN — MrTMoney1993 (@TMuhammad23) June 23, 2017

Knicks president Phil Jackson said after the selection of Ntilikina that they “like the size of this young man, we like his aptitude for the game, athleticism, actually the ability to incorporate himself in a winning type of a situation.”

But after the Knicks passed on Monk, Calipari said he wasn’t surprised the Hornets, with owner Michael Jordan at the helm, scooped him up.

“I knew he wasn’t going to fall by Michael,” Calipari said. “He plays like Michael. He jumps … you know I mean he wasn’t going to let him go by him.”

After getting drafted, Monk, sounding quite confident, was asked if Michael Jordan could challenge him in a game of one-on-one. His answer?

“I’m going to beat him.”