For months, people have been criticizing LaVar Ball for putting unnecessary pressure on his son Lonzo by boasting about how good the UCLA product will be in the NBA. Lonzo Ball was officially in the NBA for mere minutes, having just been drafted No. 2 overall Thursday by the Lakers, when his father was at it again.

“Lonzo Ball is going to take the Lakers to the playoffs in his first year,” LaVar told ESPN’s Jeff Goodman. “Come see me when he does. I’ll … say I told you so.”

When asked if LaVar Ball had once again tasked his son with making good on a gratuitous remark, Lakers Coach Luke Walton agreed that the comments wouldn’t help the 19-year-old in his rookie season. “I think it will make it more challenging, a little bit,” Walton said (via the Orange County Register).

“But I think every top draft pick that comes in has a target on his back,” the coach, a son of former NBA great Bill Walton, continued. “I know when I was a young player, I had a target on my back from my own teammates because of things my dad said. It ended up working out.”

Walton became just the latest prominent NBA figure to claim that LaVar Ball’s boasting about his son, including that Lonzo was already better than two-time MVP Steph Curry, had put a “target” on the incoming rookie. None other than his boss, Lakers team president Magic Johnson, and Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving had used the same language, while Cleveland’s Channing Frye said in May that Lonzo Ball had become “disgustingly easy to hate on.”

Of course, LaVar Ball has also predicted for at least several months — he said at the draft that it’s actually been for all of Lonzo’s life — that his son would become a Laker, so he’s been remarkably accurate on that claim. It’s not the first time he’s made his postseason boast, saying after the draft lottery in May that the Lakers would “make the playoffs as soon as my boy gets there.”

However, getting Los Angeles into the playoffs could be a very tall order for Ball, given that the team has been among the NBA’s worst for four straight seasons and likely won’t add a veteran star, such as Paul George or LeBron James, until the next offseason. In addition, the Timberwolves made a big move to transform themselves from an annual also-ran to a strong postseason contender, acquiring Jimmy Butler in a trade from the Bulls, giving the Lakers yet another major obstacle.

As for his own prediction, Walton said, “I’m a very optimistic person. But I don’t look that far into the future.” He added, “Right now, I’m hoping [Ball] leads us to a couple of Summer League victories. We’ll take it from there.”

Asked if he was concerned that LaVar Ball will be a distraction for the Lakers, Walton said (via ESPN), “What’s incredible is that he’s been, according to [Lonzo], his dad has been great. He’s always been there. He’s supported him. He obviously loves him and that’s what you want out of a father, so I’m not overly concerned by it.”

“He’s his own man,” Walton said of the elder Ball. “He’s going to do what he does, and we’re going to do what we do, and we’re going to get after it here. We’re not going to change anything.

“I’m sure [Lonzo will] fit into our culture. He’ll help improve our culture with the way he plays, the way he passes, his selfless nature, and that’s why we took him.”