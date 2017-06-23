“You are not qualified to hold the baby anymore.”

Those were the words of SportsNet New York’s baseball announcers Wednesday night after the network aired a clip of a New York Mets fan nearly dropping his baby as he jumped to reach a foul ball during Thursday night’s 6-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Idiot Mets fan catches foul ball at Dodger Stadium, nearly drops baby, wife ready to kill him. Video from @SNYtv pic.twitter.com/zBh5Dki4yD — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 23, 2017

While the fan actually did manage to snag the ball, he may have done some damage to his personal life. The man has to jump pretty high to catch the ball, and judging from the baby’s face afterward, the infant wasn’t happy. As the baby cries, a woman, presumably the infant’s mother, angrily takes the baby from the man and appears to chastise him for his potentially dangerous decision.

It’s just not worth the risk, man.

In the end, it luckily appears that the baby is okay. The relationship between the two adults? That might now be as rocky as the Mets’ record …