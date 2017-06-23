

Ron Jaworski, right, appeared onstage with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at this year’s NFL draft in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Ron Jaworski’s name came up when ESPN laid off a sizable number of front-facing employees earlier this year, but it never was confirmed whether the longtime NFL analyst actually had been let go. And now, nearly two months later, it sounds as if Jaworski himself doesn’t really know, either.

He talked about his confusion last week on “The Doomsday Podcast” with Matt Mosley and Ed Werder (himself laid off by ESPN).

“I wish I could give you a definitive answer but I don’t have one,” Jaworski said, per Pro Football Talk’s transcription. “I’m absolutely very grateful and thrilled to have worked at ESPN for 27 years. I still may continue to work at ESPN. I do not know what the future is going to hold. I still have a contract with them until May 31 of 2022, and if they choose to want to use me in some other areas, that is being talked about with my agent basically as we speak. So I’m a guy in limbo right now. But I do want to continue some broadcasting. I love what I do.

“I still maintain my office at NFL Films and the film wonk that I am, I try to give the audience something that they normally don’t get. It may be a little bit drilled down football, but I think there’s far too much football on TV that doesn’t scratch the surface and I try to drill down and give the viewers and the listeners something they don’t get anywhere else.”

Jaworski joined ESPN in 1990 and was a “Monday Night Football” color commentator from 2007 to 2011. “NFL Matchup,” the highlight show on which Jaworski helped break down game film in intricate detail, will be back this fall, but the network has not said who would be on it.

At the time of the layoffs, ESPN said it would honor the contracts of everyone who was laid off, so if what Jaworski is saying about the nearly five remaining years on his deal is true — and really, why would he make that up? — that’s a long time to pay someone to not work.

ESPN declined to comment on Jaworski’s situation.