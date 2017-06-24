One Knicks fan has a pretty simple message for team president Phil Jackson at the corner of 33rd and 7th, a stone’s throw from Madison Square Garden.

Currently on corner of 33rd/7th Let's get it trending, Knicks fans I did my part, it's time for you to do yours.#DontTradePorzingis pic.twitter.com/sinRN8T0hm — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 23, 2017

The fan, Rob Perez of the media company Cycle, told the New York Post that he and the company’s executives “brainstormed” the idea after it was revealed that Jackson was thinking about trading Kristaps Porzingis. It likely cost them a few thousand dollars, though Perez would not reveal the exact amount.

“We were looking for a message we believe in, saw it as an opportunity to comment from a marketing standpoint with fun content,’’ Perez said.

According to the Post, Cycle nearly put up a billboard after the Charles Oakley incident at MSG in February, when the Knicks great was ejected from the arena after he got into a verbal altercation with Knicks owner James Dolan.

In any case, Jackson’s quest to trade Porzingis appears to be over now that the draft is in the rearview mirror. According to ESPN’s Ian Begley, Jackson’s asking price was fairly astronomical. Now the team will have to work to repair their relationship with its young star.