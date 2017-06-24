

If you look up in the sky long enough, you’ll see a plane. (Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)

FIFA holds the Confederation Cup, an eight-team mini-tournament at which the host country gets to show that it’s ready to put on world soccer’s grandest event, every four years as a test event for the World Cup. This year it’s being held in Russia, where the World Cup will be played in 2018, and some of the games are being played in Sochi, where teams such as Australia and Cameroon have practiced on a field that’s basically at the end of the airport’s runway.

So, um, don’t kick the ball too high.

According to the AP’s Rob Harris, the planes are only about 230 feet off the ground when they descend over the practice field, but FIFA says there’s no danger to the passengers above or the players below.

“No special orders about use of the ball have been given and so far the feedback from the teams has been positive,” world soccer’s governing body said in a statement. “The training ground fulfills all technical and security requirements.”