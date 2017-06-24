

“I’m not myself right now,” Roberto Osuna said Saturday. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna didn’t appear on Friday night against the Kansas City Royals, watching from the bench as Aaron Loup and Jason Grilli blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning of a 5-4 loss.

“He wasn’t feeling well tonight. That’s all you need to know,” Manager John Gibbons told reporters after the game.

Apparently it’s pretty bad. On Saturday, Osuna candidly revealed that he’s struggling with mental illness.

Roberto Osuna says he's dealing with mental illness. Says he's felt "anxious and lost" for a few days. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) June 24, 2017

Osuna: "I'm not myself right now. I don't know how to explain it. I'm just a little bit lost right now." Says never experienced it before. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) June 24, 2017

According to Zwelling, who covers the Blue Jays for Sportsnet in Canada, Osuna is working with a psychologist and hopes to be available for Saturday afternoon’s 2:15 p.m. EDT game against the Royals.

“I wish I knew how to get out of this,” he said.