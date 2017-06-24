

Did Stephen A. Smith cross the line with his Lamar Odom comments? (Gregory Payan/Associated Press)

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had some things to get off his chest on Wednesday, as he usually does, about Phil Jackson’s quixotic stewardship of the New York Knicks. One of the examples Smith ever-so-subtly brought up was the fact that Jackson, in one of his first transactions as Knicks president in 2014, signed Lamar Odom to a contract despite his issues with drug abuse (Odom never actually played in a game for New York).

IM DYING LMAOOOOO STEPHEN A AIN'T HOLDING BACK pic.twitter.com/KxvnQjVLD9 — ela (@dubsdynasty) June 22, 2017

Not everyone was “LMAOOOOO,” however. Odom’s attorney sent a letter to ESPN taking issue with Smith’s exclamation about Odom being on crack, saying it was an insensitive thing to say about someone who is battling a disease like drug addiction. Odom tweeted out the letter on Friday evening, using #slander as the hashtag.

Smith then issued his own response, saying he was trying to illustrate a point about Jackson’s ineptitude and not Odom’s struggles with drug abuse. Deadspin got a copy:

Because of my personal affection for Lamar Odom — and only for that reason — I want to return to my comments about something I’ve repeated quite often over the last few days: the flagrant ineptitude that I feel has been on continual display by Knicks President Phil Jackson. My comments were NOT to put any more focus on Lamar Odom’s much publicized drug use and addiction. He was not the target of my ire. The sole focus of my comments were directed at the unmitigated disaster that Phil Jackson has created since he’s arrived in New York. It my opinion, he simply couldn’t leave soon enough. Lamar Odom is simply one of the nicest athletes any of us have encountered, and has always been a gentlemen to everyone in NBA circles — including me — which is something I’ve repeated throughout the years. That’s why it’s worth repeating: Lamar Odom was not the focus of my ire. My comments were entirely, totally, meant for Phil Jackson. Anyone who loves the NY Knicks, who’ve witnessed what has been transpiring over the last three years, know exactly who I was directing my comments to. And Why!

Odom’s life spiraled out of control after his 14-season NBA career ended in 2013. In October 2015, he was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel and had to be placed on life support at a Las Vegas hospital. He suffered several strokes and damaged his kidneys after combining herbal sexual stimulants, cocaine and alcohol.

We’ve reached out to ESPN to see if the network will be responding to the letter from Odom’s attorney, and will update this post when we hear back.