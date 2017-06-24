

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has reason to celebrate: He can now afford as many chicken sandwiches as he wants. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

It’s been an eventful week or so for Chick-fil-A.

The chicken sandwich titan scored an impressive 87 percent approval rating in a recently released customer satisfaction survey, it unveiled a new gluten-free bun (which undoubtedly will have a lower approval rating), and it received a pair of big endorsements from high-profile athletes.

After signing a $125 million contract, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said he’d spend his windfall on the one thing that will make his belly happy while his injured right leg heals.

Reporter: "Is there one thing you're gonna splurge on?"

Derek Carr: "Chick-fil-A." https://t.co/FMvH5Sldj5 — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) June 23, 2017

At Chick-fil-A, a chicken sandwich combo meal costs $5.95. So, according to my back-of-the-greasy-napkin math, Carr could buy one of those meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner for himself and his 52 teammates every day for 362 years before his money ran out.

Carr shows the evolution of the quarterback position in the NFL, where in 2013, Baltimore Ravens QB Joe Flacco made his first purchase after a $120 million extension on McDonald’s chicken nuggets.

Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 pick of the Philadelphia 76ers, won’t make quite as much money on his NBA rookie contract, but he should have plenty enough to fuel his own Chick-fil-A addiction. In an essay for the Player’s Tribune, Fultz documented his thought process in the days leading up to the draft when he learned the Boston Celtics traded the No. 1 pick to the 76ers, who would presumably pick him.

“I was just waking up,” Fultz recalled, his trainer breaking the news of the trade to him. “So I was like, ‘O.K., cool. Do they have Chick-fil-A there?’

“A crispy chicken sandwich for breakfast. It’s kind of like my good luck charm,” he continued. “[My trainer] never got back to me about that important question. So I found out for myself. I Googled it immediately.

“Philly does have Chick-fil-A. It has six, actually.

“Seven if you count the one at the airport. Boston has zero Chick-fil-As, for what it’s worth.”

According to Chick-fil-A’s restaurant finder, there are no locations within 10 miles of TD Garden in Boston, where the Celtics play home games. There are indeed six locations in Philadelphia, and seven others within 10 miles of Wells Fargo Arena.

The nearest Chick-fil-A to DeMatha, where Fultz was a two-time All-Met player, is less than two miles away — at the University of Maryland’s student union. At the University of Washington, where Fultz spent one season, the nearest Chick-fil-A is roughly eight miles from the Seattle campus.

Fultz has already made news in Philly for his taste in cheesesteak. Looking past popular favorites Geno’s and Pat’s, Fultz has repeatedly named Larry’s as his go-to joint.

Welcome to Philadelphia, Markelle Fultz. A post shared by Jessica Camerato (@jcamerato) on Jun 23, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Fultz, it should be noted, is 19 years old and probably has the metabolism of a hummingbird. He should be able to burn those calories as a starting guard for the young 76ers.

Fultz, it should be noted, is 19 years old and probably has the metabolism of a hummingbird. He should be able to burn those calories as a starting guard for the young 76ers.