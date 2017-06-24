

Lonzo Ball, world-class passer; soft-tossing righthander. (Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports)

Every NBA hopeful wants to be like Mike, but unlike Mike, recent draft picks Lonzo Ball and Josh Jackson probably won’t retire midway through their careers to pursue baseball, if their performances Friday are any indication.

On Thursday night they were some of the world’s coolest kids, wearing fresh, custom suits while their childhood dreams came true.

By Friday, they were on foreign soil — baseball diamonds — looking as uncoordinated as the last picked in their high school gym class dodgeball games.

Ball can place a basketball wherever he wants when dishing to a teammate. The newly-minted Los Angeles Laker is a bit less precise when tossing a baseball, as he showed while rocking a custom Dodgers uniform and throwing out the ceremonial first pitch to closer Kenley Jansen, playing role reversal in a Magic Johnson throwback.

Ball, the No. 2 pick in Thursday’s draft, warmed up by pantomiming a basketball shot. He then put enough arc on his pitch to go through a regulation 10-foot hoop.

While not great, Ball’s pitch looked downright Kershawian compared to Josh Jackson’s effort in Arizona. The No. 4 pick in the draft by the Suns, Jackson threw the first pitch at the Diamondbacks-Phillies game alongside linebacker Haason Reddick, the Arizona Cardinals’ first-round pick in April’s NFL draft.

Reddick, on the left, threw a competitive pitch that some free swingers might offer at. Jackson, on the right, reminded everyone of 50 Cent — who tossed one of the most ridiculous ceremonial first-pitches in recent memory.

Josh Jackson's first pitch was brutal. Clearly picked the right sport. pic.twitter.com/unTJxFmyWv — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) June 24, 2017

The other top picks from the NBA draft were off the hook — at least Friday. The Phillies were on the road, playing in that game against Arizona, sparing No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz the dishonor of chucking a baseball wild of the strike zone. And Celtics’ No. 3 overall pick Jayson Tatum’s adopted hometown baseball team was in town, but the Boston Red Sox gave the first pitch to David Ortiz, whose No. 34 the team retired before Friday’s win over the Angels.

Given that Ortiz just hung it up as a baseball player less than a year ago, maybe we should take it easy on Ball and Jackson.