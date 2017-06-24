

Cody Bellinger is the master of his domain, in a way. (Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports)

Dodgers phenom Cody Bellinger was born on July 13, 1995, in between the sixth and seventh seasons of “Seinfeld’s” nine-season run on NBC. In other words, he was very, very young when the groundbreaking sitcom was on the air, and he apparently hasn’t caught up with the near-constant reruns in the years since Jerry and Co. ended up in a Massachusetts prison.

On Friday, Bellinger appeared on the Scott Van Pelt “SportsCenter,” and the conversation turned to Seinfeld himself. I think Bellinger broke Van Pelt’s brain.

The conversation apparently was spurred by a tweet sent out earlier this week by Brandon McCarthy, Bellinger’s Dodgers teammate, about his thought process when he takes the mound against the Mets, Seinfeld’s favorite team.

Its ridiculous but when I start against the Mets I'm very aware that Jerry Seinfeld's mood is in my hands. — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) June 21, 2017

Asked by Van Pelt about the tweet, Bellinger said: “Not gonna lie to you. I know the name, but I couldn’t put a face to the name. I don’t really know what he does. I’m sorry.”

He really is sorry.

It’s all good, Van Pelt says.

I'd worry about sorting things out with @BMcCarthy32 I'm good over here. Thanks for coming on with us. We enjoyed it. https://t.co/w6EQD0uEiO — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) June 24, 2017

A quick check of my TV Guide (Season 5, Episode 10, “The Cigar Store Indian”) shows that “Seinfeld” is on multiple times per day on TBS, with six episodes alone on Thursday.