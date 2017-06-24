When Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 14 last season, lots of people wondered if Miami Coach Adam Gase would try to lure Peyton Manning out of retirement for the team’s playoff push. Gase was Manning’s offensive coordinator for two seasons in Denver and remains close to the future Hall of Famer, so it wasn’t exactly beyond the realm of possibility.

And according to Archie Manning, Peyton’s father, Gase kinda/sorta inquired about Manning’s willingness to un-retire via text message.

“It started with Gase,” Archie Manning said Friday at the Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana, according to the Times-Picayune. “He said, ‘Hey 18, Tannehill went down.’ He said, ‘I think he’s going to miss some time. The first question I’m going to get at the press conference in the morning is if I’m going to try to bring you to Miami. What do you want me to tell them?’

The response was pretty solid, too.

“The text message came back from Peyton, ‘You tell them I could probably come play, but there’s no way I can miss carpool the next two weeks.’ So, he was done.”

It actually was a pretty savvy move by Gase, who could legitimately claim that he didn’t actually come out and ask Manning to play while still pretty much asking him if he wanted to play.

In any case, Matt Moore helped lead the Dolphins to three wins to close out the regular season, allowing Miami to clinch just its second playoff berth in 15 seasons. Manning spent his season being a fan at games featuring the Broncos, his brother’s Giants and his alma mater, Tennessee.

“I did not miss it like a lot of people told me that I would,” he told the Times-Picayune. “People would say, ‘Don’t go to games. You’re going to feel miserable. It’s not what you want to do.’ And that just wasn’t true. I enjoyed being at games; I enjoyed being a fan.

“I heard Derek Jeter say, they asked him if he missed it. And he said, look, if you could parachute in just for the World Series, yeah, he’d love to do that. But, as far as everything that goes into getting ready for that, I did it for a long time, and I got to kind of end on my terms and was very much at peace with it all year.”