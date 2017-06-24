

Michael Floyd blames the kombucha. (Rick Scuteri, AP File)

Earlier this month, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd reportedly failed three blood-alcohol tests and skipped another entirely while serving his 96-day house arrest over an extreme DUI case in Arizona. His excuse for allegedly violating a judge’s order to abstain from alcohol: He had been drinking kombucha, the fermented tea that can contain a low level of alcohol.

Floyd will go before a judge in Arizona on Monday to explain the violation and the Vikings are thoroughly taking his side. According to the Pioneer Press, team chief operating officer Kevin Warren has written a letter to Floyd’s attorney that will be attached to a defense motion asking the judge to let Floyd finish out his house-arrest punishment without any jail time.

In the letter, Warren says the team truly believes Floyd was drinking kombucha on the night of his blood-alcohol violations — he was watching movies at the home of Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, also his teammate at Notre Dame — and that the team encourages its players to consume it, even supplying it to them “on tap” at the Vikings’ practice facility.

“I am writing to request Mr. Floyd not have his court mandated requirements negatively impacted since he did not know the kombucha he ingested contained alcohol,” Warren wrote.

In a sworn affidavit, Floyd told the Arizona judge that he had not refrigerated the kombucha he brought to Rudolph’s house. A forensic pathologist Floyd hired as part of his defense testified that not chilling the drink could cause elevated blood-alcohol levels.

“To a reasonable degree of medical and scientific certainty,” the pathologist wrote, the alcohol levels in Floyd’s system “are achievable and consistent with ingesting kombucha, in the circumstances and time frames as Michael Floyd described.

“This living and dynamic beverage, kept at room temperature, will continue to change during storage. Alcohol is a natural and expected component of this process.”

Floyd said he drank “four or five” bottles of the drink while watching movies at Rudolph’s house into the night. Early the next morning, Floyd was tested three times by a home-monitoring machine, measuring blood-alcohol levels of 0.055, 0.045 and 0.044. He then slept through a fourth test.

The legal blood-alcohol limit for driving in most of the country is 0.08. Floyd’s blood alcohol level was 0.217 after police found him passed out at the wheel of his car on Dec. 11, in Scottsdale, Ariz. He pleaded guilty to extreme DUI and was waived by the Arizona Cardinals, eventually signing on with the New England Patriots to finish the season. Floyd signed an incentive-laden one-year deal with the Vikings as a free agent during the offseason.