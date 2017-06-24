Kalen Gilleese of Salt Lake City loves Michael Jordan. He doesn’t love when people compare LeBron James favorably to the Chicago Bulls legend. He also likes tattoos. So why not combine his LeBron hate with his ink love and make some magic, which is clearly what happened here.

Salt Lake City man gets LeBron James’ crying face tattooed on his leg https://t.co/NuORGn3Sw4 pic.twitter.com/25qEl37ANj — FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) June 24, 2017

“I give all the respect to LeBron and everything like that, he’s a legend and everything like that,” Gilleese told Fox 13 in Salt Lake City. “I just hate the way he flops and cries, and always looking for calls. For how big the guy is, to me, it’s just kind of pathetic.”

According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, Gilleese got the tattoo while wearing a Bulls jersey and Air Jordans on Wednesday, a little more than a week after James and the Cavs lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

“He likes to be a troll and this does the trick,” Preston Schooley, Gilleese’s friend and the tattoo artist who did the 3 1/2-hour job, told Rovell.