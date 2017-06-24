Because NBA players’ passive-aggressive behaviors are the best type of passive-aggressive behaviors, Kevin Durant now owns a hat with an illustration of a cupcake topped by a ring.

Kevin really put a ring instead of a cherry on top of the cupcake

Rewind to last July 4, when Durant, then a humble free agent in search of his first championship ring, signed with the Golden State Warriors, who had just come off a record 73-win season.

Russell Westbrook, the NBA’s prince of passive-aggressiveness, posted an Instagram picture of a bunch of cupcakes. The subtext, as many assumed and as Sports Illustrated’s Lee Jenkins later revealed in a profile on Westbrook: Durant — in the parlance of many Thunder players (including formerly Durant himself) — was soft like a cupcake.

Nearly a year later, Durant now has a ring, a Finals MVP award and the license to troll Westbrook and anyone else who questioned his decision to join forces with a team of superstars. Durant is reappropriating the insult, and this isn’t the first time the Warriors have had fun with it.

Oklahoma City fans chanted “Cupcake!” at Durant and wore T-shirts with the image of an orange and blue cupcake when the Warriors visited the Thunder in February. After the Warriors whipped the Thunder 130-114 that night, Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Draymond Green got their hands on a pair of those tees and wore them during postgame interviews.

After the Warriors whipped the Thunder 130-114 that night, Golden State's Stephen Curry and Draymond Green got their hands on a pair of those tees and wore them during postgame interviews.

Durant wore his hat to teammate JaVale McGee’s charity softball game in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday.