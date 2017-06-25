

Ichiro Suzuki takes the field during the ninth inning on Sunday. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki went 0 for 4 with a run scored and another record set in Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Cubs. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, at 43 years and 256 days old, Ichiro became the oldest player to start in center field since at least 1900.

Making only his second start in center field this season, Ichiro surpassed the record previously held by Rickey Henderson, who was 43 years, 211 days old when he last started in center for the Red Sox in 2002.

“Seriously?” Marlins Manager Don Mattingly said when informed of the record after the game. “I thought about it though in the first: ‘We have a 40-something out there in center.’ But he doesn’t play like that. He runs good, throws good, so it didn’t feel like that.”

Ichiro, who has started seven games in right and two games in left this season, recorded four putouts against the Cubs. Before the season, he said he wanted to play until he was 50, but he’s hitting only .200/.232/.284 this year in 63 games. Whenever the 17-year MLB veteran does retire, he’ll follow Henderson into the Hall of Fame. Ichiro had a single-season record 262 hits in 2004 and his 10 200-hit seasons are tied with Pete Rose for the most in MLB history. With 3,049 career major-league hits, Ichiro is only six behind his fellow ageless wonder, Henderson, for 22nd on the all-time list.