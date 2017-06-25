

Jordan Spieth celebrates with caddie Michael Greller after blasting out for birdie from a bunker on the 18th green to win the Travelers Championship. (Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

With a stunning 60-foot birdie chip from the sand on the first playoff hole at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn., on Sunday, Jordan Spieth joined Tiger Woods as the only players in the modern era with 10 career PGA Tour wins before age 24.

Spieth and Daniel Berger, who birdied three of the final six holes, entered the playoff at 12 under par. Spieth’s reaction to his improbable chip from the bunker was every bit as good as his shot. He flung his club, skipped out of the sand and shared a celebratory chest bump with caddie Michael Greller, who tossed the bunker rake in the air.

Club throw.

Rake throw. Perfectly timed. pic.twitter.com/L7UZZNOg4U — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 26, 2017

Hopefully the next time @JordanSpieth does that I'm on his team and I can chest bump him too !! — Daniel Berger (@DanielBerger59) June 25, 2017

“For the bunker shot to go in, that was awesome,” Spieth, who turns 24 next month, said after the win. “I don’t know if I’ll ever have a moment like that again.”

Spieth led or shared the lead from start to finish, but his 10th PGA Tour victory wasn’t secure until Berger, 24, missed a 50-foot birdie putt from just off the green. Greller went home with a special souvenir.

Congrats to Jordan Spieth for his win today. Big thanks to @michael_greller for testing the durability of our Ace II Bunker rake! pic.twitter.com/FSM3vIhKvV — Par Aide Products Co (@ParAide) June 26, 2017

Nice touch for Spieth's caddie Michael Greller after his man won the Travelers Championship from a green side bunker. #Champion'sRake pic.twitter.com/IT1wsfLhZ0 — Rex Hoggard (@RexHoggardGC) June 26, 2017

Sunday’s win was Spieth’s second of 2017 and his fourth career playoff victory. It was reminiscent of his first PGA Tour victory at the John Deere Classic in 2013, when he holed out from the bunker on the 18th hole to force a playoff with Zach Johnson and David Hearn. Spieth held on to his club after that shot.