

Kevin Durant isn’t a fan of the Sixers’ new nickname. (Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports)

Shortly after the Sixers selected Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft, Philadelphia center Joel Embiid shared the nickname that Sixers fans had apparently bestowed upon the team’s “Trust the Process” young core.

“The FEDS are coming,” Embiid tweeted.

According to Sixers fans, the new nickname is the "FEDS" (Fultz, Embiid, Dario, Simmons).. the FEDS are coming #TheProcess — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017

The nickname is derived from Fultz, Embiid, Dario [Saric] and [Ben] Simmons, Philadelphia’s four first-round draft picks expected to turn around the fortunes of a franchise that has averaged 19 wins over the past four seasons. No matter what you think of the quality of the FEDS moniker, there are some people who think that nicknames should be earned, and Warriors star Kevin Durant is among them.

[Kevin Durant embraces cupcake taunt now that he has a ring on it]

“How they got a nickname and they ain’t played no games together?” Durant asked Draymond Green at Warriors teammate JaVale McGee’s celebrity softball game in Oakland on Saturday.

[JaVale McGee — yes, JaVale McGee — is now an NBA champion]

Kevin Durant ethers the Sixers' FEDS nickname: 'How they got a nickname and ain't played no games together?' pic.twitter.com/DxdO09T5rA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 25, 2017

Durant clarified on Sunday that he respects the Sixers’ young players even though he thinks the FEDS nickname is trash.

nickname= players= — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 25, 2017

Simmons, who sat out his entire rookie year with a foot injury after he was the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft, tweeted that the Sixers and their fans should “forget the nicknames,” which is a good idea. Trust the process.