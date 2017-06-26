

LaVar Ball took off his shirt to stand across from The Miz in the ring during Monday Night Raw. (Image via Twitter/@WWEUniverse)

The Ball Family hype train made its Staples Center debut Monday night, but not for Lonzo Ball’s new NBA team. Instead, LaVar Ball and sons Lonzo, the newest Los Angeles Laker, and LaMelo showed up for WWE’s Monday Night Raw.

LaVar Ball was the main attraction and predictably, viewers had fun with his shenanigans, especially his ring entrance, which made Dirk Nowitzki look like a professional sprinter.

LAVAR BALL WITH THE GREATEST ENTRANCE IN WRESTLING HISTORY OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/tpnnSdbxee — LaVar Ballsterio Jr. (@World_Wide_Wob) June 27, 2017

when the McDonald's has a PlayPlace pic.twitter.com/4twNBUjNDK — DJ Bean (@DJ_Bean) June 27, 2017

LaVar Ball is living his truth pic.twitter.com/Ja03OahG72 — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) June 27, 2017

LaVar Ball came to the Raw ring like #RAW pic.twitter.com/K5F5VP2Hdv — Philadelphia #FEDS (@realprinceblue) June 27, 2017

Appearing on Raw’s “Miz TV” segment, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz offered LaVar the opportunity to be Big Baller Brand business partners, which the family patriarch immediately shot down.

When Ball told The Miz he wasn’t even on the level of his son, the second overall pick in last Thursday’s NBA draft, words were exchanged.

The Miz called out LaVar for saying he could beat Michael Jordan one-on-one, to which LaVar replied: “I’ve said it before, it’s only two dudes better than me and I’m both of ’em!”

The feud escalated to the point where both men took off their shirts before Dean Ambrose broke up the party in a show of support for the Big Baller Brand.

LaVar Ball stealing the NBA Awards shine pic.twitter.com/JuKsn6C7cf — Legends (@LegendsofCH) June 27, 2017

Say what you want about LaVar and his tactics, but getting the Big Baller Brand out there on one a highly watched weekly television show feels like perfect marketing.